Ho Chi Minh City residents look to the party congress with pride and hope

Excitement and solemnity filled Ho Chi Minh City as city residents look to the first Congress of the City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term which was officially opened this morning.

Resident Nguyen Chanh Tin watches the opening ceremony of the first Congress of the City Party Committee broadcast live.(Photo: SGGP)

Across neighborhoods, factories, university campuses, and coffee shops, residents attentively followed the live broadcast of the Congress’s opening session. Every image and every speech from the delegates drew the city’s attention, reflecting a deep sense of pride and high expectations for a new chapter in the development of the city named after President Ho Chi Minh.

In Binh Phuoc A neighborhood in An Phu Ward, resident Nguyen Chanh Tin from Quang Nam turned on live TV in a newly built spacious house watching the event and chatting with neighbors.

Workers and party members of Dai Dong Tien Company in Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Lon Ward watch live the opening session of the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress at the company. (Photo: SGGP)

At Dai Dong Tien Plastic Joint Stock Company in Cho Lon Ward, Dai Dung Construction and Trade Mechanical Joint Stock Company, workers and Party members paused their activities to watch the opening session streamed live on a big screen. The atmosphere was electrifying, and many eyes shone brightly while listening to the strategic directives on digital economic development, innovation, and improving the quality of people's lives.

Party members and workers of Dai Dung Construction and Trade Mechanical Joint Stock Company watch the opening session live at the company. (Photo: SGGP)

In Tan Phuoc Ward, the atmosphere at the live TV bridge was solemn. Officials, party members and people attentively followed the speech of the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Resident Phan Duy Quang was so happy at the ward’s rapid development, the demand for trade is great. He revealed his hope that the congress will pay attention to investing in infrastructure, especially National Highway 51 connecting Dong Nai and Ho Chi Minh City, which is deteriorating, to make traffic smoother and develop more sustainably.

The enthusiasm was not limited to the workforce and the public; young people and students were also eager to follow the proceedings. At a coffee shop on Nguyen Thien Thuat Street, a group of Youth Union members from Binh Thanh Ward gathered to watch the live broadcast on TV, engaging in lively discussions about the Congress's agenda.

The enthusiasm for the Congress extended even to remote areas. Specifically, at the Public Administrative Service Center in Con Dao Special Zone, local residents assembled before a large screen, intently watching the coverage of the proceedings.

Workers of Yazaki Eds Vietnam Company in Di An Ward watch the congress live at the company cafeteria. (Photo: SGGP)

A resident of Thu Dau Mot Ward is reading information about the congress on Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

A resident of Binh Thanh Ward is watching the congresson on his smart phone (Photo: SGGP)

Officials, members and youth union members of Binh Thanh Ward watch the congress live on television. (Photo: SGGP)

People in Binh Thanh Ward watch the congress online. (Photo: SGGP)

People watch the congress on a screen at Con Dao Special Zone Public Administration Service Center. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan