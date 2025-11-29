Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc re-elected Chairman of VFF Committee of HCMC

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held its first congress for the 2025–2030 term on November 29.

The first congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, 2025–2030 term on November 29 morning (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The event took place at the Binh Duong Exhibition and Convention Center, Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

At the first congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, 146 members were elected to participate in the Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc was elected Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025–2030 term. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Among them, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC VFF Committee for the 2024–2029 term was elected as Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025–2030 term.

Also at the first conference, delegates elected 14 Vice Chairpersons of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, including eight full-time Vice Chairpersons.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong