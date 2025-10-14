Politburo appoints Mr. Le Quoc Phong as HCMC Permanent Deputy Secretary

According to the Politburo’s decision, Mr. Le Quoc Phong has been appointed Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Quoc Phong poses for a commemorative photo with delegates attending the 1st Congress of the HCMC Party Committee.

A ceremony was held to announce the Politburo’s decision on personnel transfer and appointment at the opening session of the 1st Congress of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure, on the morning of October 14.

At the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Quang Duong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission, announced the Politburo’s decision on the reassignment, appointment, and designation of a Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure.

Under this decision, the Politburo decided that Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Secretary of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee and Head of the Dong Thap Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, would step down from the positions of Member of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Standing Committee, as well as Secretary of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure and related posts. He is reassigned and designated to join the Executive Committee and Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, serving as Permanent Deputy Secretary for the 2025–2030 tenure.

Accordingly, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure comprises 29 members. The Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee includes seven members, namely Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; and five Deputy Secretaries: Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Mr. Vo Van Minh, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Mr. Dang Minh Thong, and Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Year of birth: 1978 Place of origin: Hanoi Education: Ph.D in Biotechnology; Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Biology; Advanced Certificate in Political Theory Party positions: Alternate Member of the 12th Party Central Committee; Member of the 13th Party Central Committee Legislative positions: Deputy to the 14th and 15th National Assemblies; Part-time Member of the National Assembly’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment (since February 2025) Other leadership roles: Secretary of the 10th Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union; President of the 9th Central Committee of the Vietnam National Union of Students Career Background April 2016 – December 2017: First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union; re-elected in December 2017

2018: President of the 7th Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation; re-elected as Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Youth Union in August 2020

October 2020 – September 2025: Secretary of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee (2020–2025 tenure); Secretary of the Party Committee of the Dong Thap Provincial Military Command; Head of the Dong Thap Delegation of National Assembly Deputies (15th tenure)

From October 14, 2025: Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan