VFF Committee in HCMC receives Prime Minister’s certificate of merit

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City was honored to receive a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister at the first Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city for the 2025–2030 term on November 30.

At the congress, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, presented the Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City in recognition of its outstanding achievements in the 2021–2025 phase of the “For the Poor, Leaving No One Behind” emulation movement.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City also commended exemplary organizations and individuals who have actively contributed to supporting people in the Central region affected by natural disasters, embodying and spreading the city’s longstanding tradition of solidarity and compassion.

Following the directives of the Politburo, the city swiftly launched relief efforts to provide the fastest and most effective assistance to Khanh Hoa Province. The relief delegation set out late on the night of November 21, delivering VND50 billion (US$1.9 million) in financial aid, alongside hundreds of transport trips carrying thousands of tons of essential supplies.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Commite in Ho Chi Minh City acknowledged the timely and collaborative efforts of numerous organizations, forces, units, and individuals.

The awardees included the Social Charity Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security; the Ho Chi Minh City High Command; Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union; the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company; Ho Chi Minh City Metro One-Member Limited Liability Company; the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology; the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health; Ms. Duong Thi Huyen Tram, Head of the Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee; the Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television Station; the city’s press agencies; and People’s Artist Trinh Kim Chi.

