HCMC’s first Vietnam Fatherland Front Congress for 2025–2030 term convenes

The first Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025–2030 term convened on November 30.

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet attends the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The key achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front during the 2024–2029 term, along with the orientations and action program for the 2025–2030 tenure, are scheduled to be presented and approved at this working session.

Attending the Congress were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, former Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Huynh Dam, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, and Chairman of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of the NA Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs Phan Van Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet and Dang Minh Thong.

Delegates attend the first Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025–2030 term on November 30. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates visit an exhibition at the Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

During the Congress, delegates delivered presentations under the theme “The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City—A Trusted Forum for the People.”

The Presidium of the Congress endorsed reports summarizing the outcomes of the first and second working sessions, highlighting key achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front during the 2024–2029 term, as well as the orientations and action program for the 2025–2030 tenure.

During the session, the first-term Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025-2030 period was formally introduced to the Congress.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang delivered directives at the session. The Congress is also expected to adopt the draft resolution of its inaugural 2025–2030 tenure.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City unveiled its new “Ho Chi Minh City Digital Social Welfare” application; honored volunteers who contributed to disaster relief efforts following recent storms and floods; received donations for the city’s “For the Poor” Fund and emergency relief resources; and allocated financial support for social welfare initiatives to grassroots-level Fatherland Front committees across the city.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (8h, R) and delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh