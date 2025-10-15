HCMC 1st Party Congress adopts 30 development targets

The 1st Congress of the HCMC Party Committee approved a resolution setting 30 key targets for the city’s development in the 2025–2030 term.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents the draft Resolution.

The 1st Party Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term adopted a Resolution outlining 30 specific development targets and three key breakthrough programs for the new term at its closing session on the morning of October 15.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, delivered the draft Resolution of the HCMC 1st Party Congress.

By 2030—the centenary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s founding—HCMC aims to become a modern, civilized, and innovative metropolis, a leading hub of industrialization and modernization in the region, and one of the world’s top 100 livable cities with a globally recognized innovation ecosystem.

Looking ahead to 2045—the 100th anniversary of the nation’s founding—the city aspires to join the ranks of the world’s top 100 cities, standing as a major international megacity in Southeast Asia, a regional center for economy, finance, tourism, services, education, and healthcare, and a globally attractive destination with a sustainable and high-quality living environment.

Delegates vote to adopt the Resolution.

The resolution of the 2025–2030 HCMC Party Congress sets out 30 key development targets as follows:

(1) The city’s GRDP is expected to grow by an average of 10–11 percent annually. By 2030, per capita GRDP is projected to reach around US$14,000–15,000.

(2) Total social investment capital over five years will account for 35–40 percent of GRDP.

(3) Total factor productivity (TFP) will contribute 60 percent to GRDP growth.

(4) The digital economy will make up 30–40 percent of GRDP.

(5) Total social spending on research and development (R&D) will reach 2–3 percent of GRDP. The city will allocate at least 4–5 percent of its annual budget expenditure for science, technology, and digital transformation.

(6) Average annual labor productivity will increase by about 8 percent.

(7) The Human Development Index (HDI) will exceed 0.8.

(8) By 2030, the city will have 35.1 hospital beds, 21 doctors, and 35 nurses per 10,000 residents.

(9) Starting from 2026, residents will receive free annual health check-ups or screenings and have their electronic health records established for lifetime health management.

(10) Health insurance coverage will reach at least 95 percent by 2026 and achieve universal coverage by 2030. Social insurance participation will account for 62 percent of the working-age population.

People buy medicine at the 115 People's Hospital.

(11) By 2030, the rate of schools meeting national standards will be: 40 percent of preschools, 45 percent of primary schools, 50 percent of lower secondary schools, and 38.5 percent of upper secondary schools.

(12) By 2030, there will be at least 300 classrooms per 10,000 school-age residents (aged 3–18).

(13) At least 24 percent of the labor force will hold college or university degrees.

(14) Students majoring in basic sciences, engineering, and technology will account for at least 35 percent of total enrollment.

(15) By 2030, the city aims to eliminate poverty according to its local standards.

(16) Land for transportation infrastructure will account for 16–26 percent of urban construction land.

(17) By 2030, urban wastewater collection will reach about 80 percent; 40–45 percent of urban wastewater will be treated to required standards; and over 90 percent of household waste will be recycled or processed using modern technologies.

(18) Forest coverage will be maintained at 11 percent.

(19) By the end of 2030, the city will add 199,400 new social housing units.

(20) By 2030, 50 percent of houses located on or along canals—about 20,000 units—will be relocated.

(21) The city will ensure 100 percent annual military recruitment, build a revolutionary, regular, elite, modern, and comprehensively strong local armed force that exemplifies discipline and readiness to meet national defense and security demands.

(22) The number of social order-related crimes and traffic accidents will be reduced by at least 5 percent annually.

(23) The number of level-III or higher fire incidents will fall by 5 percent each year.

(24) The city aims for 50 percent of communes, wards, and special zone to be drug-free and 100 percent to be free from complex drug-related problems, working toward eradicating drug crimes and social evils from community life.

(25) The proportion of grassroots Party organizations completing their tasks well will increase year by year, while the number of weak organizations will fall below 0.5 percent annually.

(26) All Party committee heads will fulfill their exemplary responsibility in leadership and conduct.

(27) Over 90 percent of grassroots Party organizations and members will complete their tasks well each year. New Party members will account for 3–4 percent of the total membership compared to the previous year.

(28) The Party will inspect and supervise 100 percent of Party organizations and members in accordance with plans, and ensure full compliance with post-inspection and supervision conclusions.

(29) All Party organizations will implement effective digital transformation.

(30) Each subordinate Party committee will launch at least one “Smart Mass Mobilization” model annually, with a minimum of 50 such models to be expanded during the term.

Three breakthrough programs for 2025–2030:

1. Institutional and policy reforms:

- Resolve long-standing issues in projects and land management.

- Propose amendments to National Assembly Resolution 98/2023/QH15 to enhance the city's autonomy.

- Pilot a self-governing urban model within the city, allowing greater control over urban planning, smart city management, and budget allocation to ensure sufficient resources for strategic goals.

Transport infrastructure in HCMC

2. Infrastructure development:

- Accelerate regional connectivity, expanding highways, belt roads, and key transport corridors linking HCMC with neighboring provinces, including Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, and Lam Dong.

In addition, the city will expand coastal and riverside routes along the Saigon River; construct roads connecting expressways, seaports, and Tan Son Nhat International Airport; and improve the North–South urban backbone. It will also extend the East–West corridor (Vo Van Kiet Street) from National Highway 1 to the Tay Ninh border, build a new Northwest axis (from Ring Road No.2 to the Tay Ninh border), develop the Binh Duong–Tay Ninh economic corridor, and construct the No.1 road and bridge connection (National Highway 56B).

- Advance metro and railway projects, including freight and passenger lines. Develop port systems such as Cai Mep Ha, Can Gio International Transshipment Port, and new international passenger terminals on the Saigon River and in Vung Tau.

Container ships on the Saigon River facilitate interregional trade.

- Upgrade airports, including Con Dao Airport, and improve waterways, flood control, and wastewater treatment systems.

- Promote green and smart transportation, integrating AI, IoT, and big data for management and operations.

3. Human resource development:

- Promote comprehensive and substantive reforms in the education and training system toward standardization, modernization, and international integration.

- Apply and expand the use of digital technology and artificial intelligence in education; strengthen integrated teaching methods; and universalize English proficiency.

Engineers conduct research and development on materials and components for the production process.

- Ensure an adequate number of classrooms relative to the school-age population—at least 300 classrooms per 10,000 residents aged 3 to 18—and strive to guarantee universal access to education for all children of school age.

- Implement special mechanisms and policies to train, attract, reward, and retain talented professionals in key sectors.

- Build an internationally recognized ecosystem for training, research, and entrepreneurship.

- Develop vocational education aligned with digital transformation and labor market demands; establish several vocational training institutions and disciplines meeting regional and global standards.

- Improve the quality of teachers and educational administrators; expand international faculty exchange programs; and enhance the role of experts and scientists in advising and shaping the city’s education and training policies.

- Accelerate the application of modern governance models; establish a civil service KPI system linking personal accountability to performance outcomes; and implement personnel rotation and deployment aligned with the city’s sectoral and regional development strategies.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh, Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan