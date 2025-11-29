HCMC government commits to close cooperation with Fatherland Front

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee commits to closely cooperating with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC and serving the people effectively.

On the morning of November 29, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held its First Congress for the 2025–2030 term at the Binh Duong Exhibition and Convention Center, Binh Duong Ward, HCMC.

Attending the congress were Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, along with 500 official delegates.

In his remarks at the congress, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the committee always places the people and businesses at the center of all policies and as their main beneficiaries.

In recent years, the HCMC People’s Committee has consistently supported and regarded the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other political-social organizations of HCMC as a vital “bridge” connecting the people with the government, serving as a core force in the great national unity bloc. Therefore, the committee has focused on implementing mechanisms and policies and providing the most favorable conditions for the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC to fully promote its core role.

To strengthen and promote the power of national unity and build a government close to, responsive to, and serving the people, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc outlined six groups of tasks and solutions.

This includes enhancing coordination between the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in a practical and effective way, ensuring clarity in responsibilities, deadlines and contact points.

At the same time, regular dialogues will be organized between city leaders and the Fatherland Front Committee, political-social organizations of HCMC, religious leaders, overseas Vietnamese, businesses and the people, thereby helping the city government listen to and address public concerns timely.

To ensure HCMC develops rapidly and sustainably, meeting the expectations of the Party, the government and the trust of the people in the city and the country, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the strength of national unity and the consensus between the government and the people remain the decisive factors.

In the coming time, the municipal People’s Committee pledges to work closely with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, listen to the people’s voices, and build an action-oriented, transparent and service-focused government. The people and businesses are the main beneficiaries, and businesses are recognized as vital resources and drivers of growth.

