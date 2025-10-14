HCMC serves as hub for innovative initiatives: Party General Secretary To Lam

Party General Secretary To Lam said that Ho Chi Minh City is the source of a multitude of creative initiatives and forward-thinking developments.

Party General Secretary To Lam makes a statement at the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (Photo: SGGP)

The Party General Secretary made the statement while attending the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure, which was officially convened today.

Party General Secretary To Lam congratulates Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang.

In his keynote address, General Secretary To Lam underscored that the city named after Uncle Ho is a place where the nation’s finest values converge — a hub where three dynamic growth centers meet, and the birthplace of numerous innovations and aspirations for advancement.

General Secretary To Lam noted that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has effectively led, directed, and organized the successful congresses of all Party levels, and is well-prepared for the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, which is an important step toward the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, conducted in a spirit of seriousness and openness to learning.

He emphasized that the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee marks not only the beginning of a new chapter for the city following its administrative unification but also a significant milestone that opens a broad national vision for a new era — an era of creativity, prosperity, civility, and happiness.

The Congress documents have addressed reality with candor and accuracy, closely aligned with the orientations set forth for the 14th National Party Congress. They clearly define strategic and breakthrough goals, tasks, and solutions for the 2025–2030 period, fully incorporating feedback from subordinate Party organizations and all sectors of society particularly the valuable input of the Politburo, the Secretariat, ministries and central agencies.

Participants at the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (Photo: SGGP)

The General Secretary stated that the Politburo and the Secretariat highly value the solidarity, resolve, and efforts demonstrated by the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City to overcome difficulties. This commendation covers the 40 years of Doi Moi (Renovation), especially the period spanning the five years of implementing both the 13th National Congress Resolution and the Resolutions from the local Party Congresses preceding the city's merger.

The tasks of building and rectifying the Party and the political system have been carried out with persistence, determination, and effective leadership, yielding significant results that serve as a cornerstone for the city’s stability and development. Efforts in political education, ideological cultivation, revolutionary ethics, and the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space have been implemented comprehensively across the political system, fostering integrity and dedication among Party members, officials, and public servants while countering pragmatic, opportunistic, and self-serving tendencies.

Participants visit the SGGP Newspaper exhibition space at the congress (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary To Lam praised the city that despite facing unprecedented challenges, from global fluctuations, the Covid-19 pandemic to difficulties, problems and personnel fluctuations, the city has still steadfastly overcome them, proactively innovated, recovered and developed. He assessed that with many unprecedented solutions, the city has mobilized the strength of the political system and the entire population, controlled and repelled the pandemic, restored production, maintained the supply chain, restored key industries and growth momentum.

The city's economy has recovered rapidly from a sharp decline, developed stably on the basis of renewing the growth model, shifting the structure and promoting the application of science and technology, innovation, creating a solid foundation in the new development stage.

Earlier, in his opening speech, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized that the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee is not only an exceptionally important political milestone but also a strong declaration of commitment by the entire Party organization, government, and people of the city — united in stride with the nation on the path of building and safeguarding the Fatherland.

Attending the opening ceremony were former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, President Luong Cuong, former President Nguyen Minh Triet, former President Truong Tan Sang, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Van An, former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Standing Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, former Standing Member of the Secretariat Phan Dien, and former Standing Member of the Secretariat Le Hong Anh.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan