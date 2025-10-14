The first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term officially opened on the morning of October 14. Party General Secretary To Lam attended and delivered a speech to the congress.

Before the official opening, leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, as well as representatives from ministries, central agencies and Ho Chi Minh City, toured the congress exhibition with the theme “Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee: Confidently and Steadily Entering a New Era, the Nation’s Era of National Rise.”

General Secretary To Lam tours exhibition at HCMC Party Congress.

The exhibition space comprises multiple sections, including a large-scale area dedicated to science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, featuring nearly 30 booths with over 650 products and solutions in strategic technology sectors, practical initiatives shaping the city’s smart, modern identity.

Booth of SGGP Newspaper at 2024 National Press Festival lures numerous leaders.

Party General Secretary To Lam and delegates explore the exhibition space of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Acting Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, introduces the newspaper’s achievements.

Delegates at the SGGP Newspaper exhibition space.



Delegates at the SGGP Newspaper exhibition space.

Visitors experienced smart healthcare technologies, including the Da Vinci Xi surgical robot, the Modus V Synaptive AI-assisted robot, modern IoT-integrated health solutions and vaccines. Other featured innovations include semiconductor chips, robotics, automation, smart energy, green technology, new materials, smart agriculture, digital banking, blockchain and STEM education solutions.

Delegates experience the digital document system on tablets.

At the exhibition, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center featured a digital experience area with two main themes.

The first theme was the Digital Technology Space under title “Ho Chi Minh City Government – One Unified System, One Synchronized Data, One Seamless Service.” In this area, delegates experienced the Intelligent Operation Center (IOC), the City Digital Governance Management Platform Application, the City Digital Map System and the Digital Twin application for smart urban management.

The second theme focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications under the title “Ho Chi Minh City – Pioneering Digital Governance, AI Serving All Citizens.” In this area, delegates experienced AI applications in public administration, the City Digital Citizen App with AI chatbot and AI applications for managing traffic infrastructure.

The Ho Chi Minh City Press and Publishing Achievements Exhibition, organized by the Department of Culture and Sports, showcased representative press and publishing works from over 1,500 publishing and distribution units and 39 major media agencies in the city, highlighting the innovation, creativity and development aspirations of Ho Chi Minh City’s press and publishing sector during the digital transformation era.

Acting Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van introduces the data journalism project “Ho Chi Minh City 50 Years: Proud Milestones Through SGGP Newspaper” to the delegates attending the congress.

One of the highlights of the exhibition area is the art installation made of books, depicting iconic structures such as Nha Rong Wharf, the DK1 Platform and the Binh Duong Administrative Center, created from hundreds of books, promising a unique cultural experience for delegates attending the congress.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, a pillar of the city’s press, also has an exhibition booth. The newspaper has digitized all Party Congress editions of Ho Chi Minh City from 1975 to the present, including archival materials from localities across the city. SGGP Newspaper released its first issue on May 5, 1975. Over the past 50 years, the newspaper has continuously evolved in content and format, leading the way in digital transformation with its online edition launched in 2000. Delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the SGGP Newspaper exhibition space. Currently, SGGP Newspaper operates across multiple platforms, including the daily print edition, SGGP Online (in Vietnamese and English), the SGGP Chinese edition, the SGGP Investment & Finance section, and other widely accessible digital channels. The newspaper has consistently maintained its role as a key political press agency of the city. On average, the SGGP online edition lures around two million daily visits, while the print edition continues to be widely distributed, especially among the city’s Party members. Delegates tour the SGGP Newspaper exhibition space. SGGP Newspaper is further advancing digital transformation, notably through the launch of the data journalism project “Ho Chi Minh City 50 Years: Proud Milestones Through SGGP Newspaper,” highlighting print pages that document and showcase the city’s development over the past half-century. In Ho Chi Minh City’s current new development journey, SGGP staff will continue digitizing newspaper pages, preserving the city’s milestones in the nation’s era of advancement.

Related News Exhibition showcasing journalism, publishing achievements celebrates congress

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong