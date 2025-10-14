A congress of faith, vision, action: HCMC Secretary Tran Luu Quang

Delivering the opening remarks at the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure, HCMC Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang emphasized that this is a congress of faith, vision, and action.

General Secretary To Lam, along with incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State, and Ho Chi Minh City, attend the congress.

On behalf of the Presidium of the Congress, HCMC Secretary Tran Luu Quang presented the opening address. He underscored that the 1st congress of the HCMC Party Committee is not only a politically momentous milestone but also a powerful commitment from the entire Party organization, government, and people of the City—united with the nation’s collective stride on the path of national construction and defense.

HCMC Secretary Tran Luu Quang delivers the opening remarks at the HCMC Party Congress.

Secretary Tran Luu Quang stated that this congress bears special significance, marking a historic turning point as HCMC is merged with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces to form the nation’s largest metropolitan–industrial–seaport–innovation region, commensurate with its regional stature. This strategic decision by the Party and the State reflects a far-sighted vision and the aspiration to build a new growth engine for the nation. It represents a historic step forward—ushering in a new era of development, as HCMC integrates into a broader development space, guided by the goal: “For the happiness of the people; for the nation and together with the nation—HCMC strives for rapid, sustainable, modern, and compassionate development.”

General Secretary To Lam, together with leaders of the Party and the State, attends the Congress.

According to Mr. Tran Luu Quang, alongside the notable achievements gained, the leadership, direction, and implementation of the 2020–2025 Party Congress Resolution still reveal shortcomings that must be promptly addressed. With a spirit of collaboration, innovation, humility, openness, responsibility, and aspiration, the Secretary called on Congress to focus on accomplishing three major tasks.

He reiterated that this 1st Congress of the HCMC Party Committee is one of faith, vision, and action. He urged delegates to engage in democratic, forthright discussions, offering comprehensive assessments of the results and achievements attained. At the same time, he encouraged candid reflection on the shortcomings, limitations, and underlying causes—especially in leadership, direction, and the implementation of the 2020–2025 Congress Resolution.

An overview of the Congress

“We must not grow complacent with what we have achieved, nor be content with ourselves,” Mr. Tran Luu Quang stressed. “We must honestly ask: Where does HCMC stand compared to other major centers in the region and the world? Have the city’s potential, advantages, resources, identity, and traditions been fully harnessed? Have the living standards, incomes, and happiness of our citizens truly become the yardstick of development?”

From those reflections, he urged the Congress to draw profound lessons, clearly define goals, missions, solutions, and major policy directions to ensure rapid and sustainable growth for HCMC, worthy of the expectations of the Party Central Committee and the trust of the people. “HCMC has been heroic in wartime, dynamic in reform, innovative in integration, and will rise even stronger in the new era,” he affirmed.

“That is the burning aspiration and the solemn commitment of the entire Party organization, of every cadre, Party member, soldier, and citizen of the city today—for the sake of future generations,” HCMC Secretary Tran Luu Quang expressed.

The Presidium of the Congress

Alongside discussions and adoption of the Political Report and key documents of the Congress, he called on delegates to contribute heartfelt, intelligent, and responsible opinions to the city’s strategic development topics and to provide in-depth feedback on the Draft Political Report to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress. These contributions, he said, reflect the affection, responsibility, and trust of the Party organization, government, and people of HCMC toward the Party Central Committee and the nation.

A particularly significant part of the Congress, Mr. Tran Luu Quang noted, is personnel work. Following the instructions of the Politburo, the Party Secretariat, and Central agencies, the Standing Committee and Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee have thoroughly and properly prepared the personnel plan for the 2025–2030 tenure and the delegation to attend the 14th National Party Congress—ensuring standards, structure, quantity, and quality that meet the demands of the new development period. Secretary Tran Luu Quang announced that during the Congress, the Politburo and the Party Secretariat’s decisions will be announced regarding the appointment of the Executive Committee, Standing Committee, Secretary, Deputy Secretaries, Inspection Commission, and Chairperson of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee (Term I, 2025–2030). The Congress will also be informed of the City’s delegation to attend the 14th National Party Congress.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan