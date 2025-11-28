HCMC commemorates 50th National Day of Laos

A ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Day of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (December 2, 1975 – 2025) was held last night, November 27, in Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending and speaking at the ceremony, Consul General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City Phonesy Bounmixay reviewed the proud historical journey from the patriotic tradition that led to the establishment of the Lao People's Democratic Republic on December 2, 1975.

Phonesy Bounmixay, Consul General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City, delivers remarks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He also emphasized that the traditional friendship and special solidarity between the two countries, founded by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong continue to be strengthened and developed.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong expressed delight at Laos’ achievements, particularly in maintaining political stability, fostering economic development and enhancing its international standing.

He expressed confidence that Laos would successfully organize the 12th Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party in early 2026.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Dang Minh Thong affirmed that the Party Committee, the government, and the people of Ho Chi Minh City always treasure and preserve the special fraternal cooperative relationship with the Lao localities. Among them, the ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane Capital, Champasak, Savannakhet, Huaphanh, and others stand out as some of the city’s most prominent international partnerships.

Over the years, regular visits of senior Lao leaders to Ho Chi Minh City, as well as visits of leaders at various levels from both sides, have been consistently maintained.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to him, Ho Chi Minh City has supported Laos in training human resources, with more than 1,000 Lao students and officials currently studying in the city.

People-to-people diplomacy and volunteer programs, such as the Green Summer Campaign in southern Lao provinces, serve as vivid examples of the special friendship between the two sides.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong