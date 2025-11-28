International

HCMC commemorates 50th National Day of Laos

SGGP

A ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Day of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (December 2, 1975 – 2025) was held last night, November 27, in Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending and speaking at the ceremony, Consul General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City Phonesy Bounmixay reviewed the proud historical journey from the patriotic tradition that led to the establishment of the Lao People's Democratic Republic on December 2, 1975.

img-20251127-192656-4003-4230.jpg
Phonesy Bounmixay, Consul General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City, delivers remarks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He also emphasized that the traditional friendship and special solidarity between the two countries, founded by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong continue to be strengthened and developed.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong expressed delight at Laos’ achievements, particularly in maintaining political stability, fostering economic development and enhancing its international standing.

He expressed confidence that Laos would successfully organize the 12th Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party in early 2026.

img-20251127-192649-819-3685.jpg
Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Dang Minh Thong affirmed that the Party Committee, the government, and the people of Ho Chi Minh City always treasure and preserve the special fraternal cooperative relationship with the Lao localities. Among them, the ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane Capital, Champasak, Savannakhet, Huaphanh, and others stand out as some of the city’s most prominent international partnerships.

Over the years, regular visits of senior Lao leaders to Ho Chi Minh City, as well as visits of leaders at various levels from both sides, have been consistently maintained.

img-20251127-192640-5943-6414.jpg
Delegates pose for a group photo at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to him, Ho Chi Minh City has supported Laos in training human resources, with more than 1,000 Lao students and officials currently studying in the city.

People-to-people diplomacy and volunteer programs, such as the Green Summer Campaign in southern Lao provinces, serve as vivid examples of the special friendship between the two sides.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

The 50th National Day of Laos traditional friendship special solidarity Dang Minh Thong Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phonesy Bounmixay Consul General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn