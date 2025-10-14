Ho Chi Minh City

Standing Board of HCMC Party Committee for 2025–2030 tenure has seven members

SGGPO

According to the Politburo’s decision, the Standing Board of HCMC Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure has seven members.

A ceremony announcing the Politburo’s decision on the appointment of Secretary and Deputy Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term took place during the official opening session of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, on the morning of October 14.

ban-chap-hanh-1-9091-9916.jpg
Party and State leaders congratulate the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure.

The Politburo has appointed Mr. Tran Luu Quang, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for 2020–2025 tenure, as Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure. Deputy Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term include Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Mr. Vo Van Minh, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Mr. Dang Minh Thong and Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

danh-sach-thuong-truc-7-nhan-su-4493-5789.jpg
Related News
By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc Mr. Vo Van Minh Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc Mr. Dang Minh Thong Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet Mr. Tran Luu Quang municipal Party standing leadership

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn