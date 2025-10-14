Standing Board of HCMC Party Committee for 2025–2030 tenure has seven members

According to the Politburo’s decision, the Standing Board of HCMC Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure has seven members.

A ceremony announcing the Politburo’s decision on the appointment of Secretary and Deputy Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term took place during the official opening session of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, on the morning of October 14.

Party and State leaders congratulate the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure.

The Politburo has appointed Mr. Tran Luu Quang, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for 2020–2025 tenure, as Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure. Deputy Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term include Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Mr. Vo Van Minh, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Mr. Dang Minh Thong and Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong