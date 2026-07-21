HCMC calls for public assistance in search for fallen soldiers' remains

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command has called on providing information that could assist in the search and recovery of martyrs' remains at the former K76A Hospital.

On July 21, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command announced that it is working with relevant agencies to survey and collect information for the search and recovery of the remains of fallen soldiers at the former K76A Hospital, located in Hoa Hiep Commune. Before 1975, the hospital was situated in Xuyen Moc District, Phuoc Tuy Province, an area that is now part of Ho Chi Minh City following administrative restructuring.

The area of Hoa Hiep Commune, Ho Chi Minh City

According to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, K76A Hospital was established in 1965 under Group 84 of the Southern Battlefield Logistics Command. During the war, the hospital received and treated wounded and sick soldiers from numerous military units, including Regiment 33; Regiments 4, 5 and 274 of Division 5; Division 9; Battalions 440 and 445; Unit 10 of the Rung Sac Special Forces Zone; as well as local armed forces and guerrilla units.

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command is calling on war veterans, former military medical personnel, frontline civilian support workers, historical witnesses, local residents, and relatives of fallen soldiers to share any information they may have regarding the hospital during the 1965–1967 period.

The High Command is seeking information on the locations of treatment wards, operating areas, and burial sites for fallen soldiers, as well as lists of personnel and patients, maps, sketches, diaries, photographs, letters, and any other documents or personal recollections related to K76A Hospital.

Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact Lieutenant Colonel To Van Khue, Deputy Political Commissar of the Hoa Hiep Commune Military Command, via phone or Zalo at 0332 339 332, or by email at Khuehang0707@gmail.com.

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command emphasized that every piece of information, no matter how small, could help identify the burial locations of fallen heroes after nearly 60 years and contribute to the recovery and repatriation of their remains.

>>>Below are archival images of the K76A Hospital area provided by a foreign source to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong