Golden Bell Vong Co Contest preserve, promote traditional Cai Luong art

The annual Cai Luong (reformed opera, the southern region’s most popular theatre form) singing contests, honoring traditional music and discovering young talent, will be held starting in late July.

Thirty-two contestants competing in the selection round at the launch ceremony of the 21st Golden Bell of Vong Co Contest – 2026 (Photo: SGGP)

On July 20, Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) officially announced the 21st Cai Luong Singing Contest called Chuong Vang (Golden Bell) Vong Co (nostalgia), marking more than two decades of continuous efforts to preserve, promote, and bring the artistic values of Cai Luong (reformed opera) to a wider audience.

Attending the announcement were deputy heads of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Van Minh and Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV); renowned Cai Luong artists; and 32 contestants competing in the selection round of the 21st edition of the contest.

Organized annually by Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) since 2006, the Golden Bell of Vong Co Contest aims to honor the traditional arts of Don Ca tai tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music) and Cai Luong (reformed opera). The competition is open to Vietnamese citizens aged 16 to 35 who are passionate about Cai Luong. Over the years, it has nurtured numerous talented performers who have gone on to contribute to professional performing arts troupes and become well-known and widely admired by audiences.

The organizing committee of the 21st Golden Bell of Vong Co Contest – 2026 shares information on this year's new features and highlights. (Photo: SGGP)

This year's contest, themed "Where Passion Is Passed On", officially launched in May 2026 and attracted more than 200 contestants. Following the preliminary round, 32 contestants advanced to the selection round. Notably, the three top winners of the Bong Lua Vang (Golden Rice) contest 2025 were granted direct entry to the selection round of the 21st Golden Bell Vong Co Contest.

The selection round will be recorded on July 21 and 22 and broadcast on Sunday evenings throughout August 2026. On August 30, the organizing committee will stage the Golden Bell Vong Co 2026 Gala to further promote the competition and expand its reach.

The nine outstanding contestants advancing from the selection round will compete in the final and ranking final rounds, scheduled for September 2026. Throughout the competition, contestants will showcase their talent in a series of performances, including a self-selected act, a four-verse Vong Co performance praising their hometown, and a performance of a socially themed Cai Luong excerpt designated by the organizing committee.

In the ranking final, contestants will perform a classical historical Cai Luong excerpt with the support of professional artists in a grand stage production while also presenting a newly composed vong co piece.

The judging panel for the selection round, which also serves as the coaching panel for the nine finalists, comprises People's Artist Ho Ngoc Trinh, Meritorious Artists Vo Minh Lam, Ngoc Doi, and Kim Tu Long.

The final-round judging panel includes People's Artists Phuong Loan, Trong Phuc, along with four guest judges, namely musician Kieu Tan, People's Artists Huu Quoc, Que Tran, and Meritorious Artist Kim Phuong.

The organizing committee, judging panel, artists and contestants participating in the selection round of the 21st Golden Bell of Vong Co Contest – 2026 (Photo: SGGP)

The prizes for the 21st Golden Bell Vong Co Contest include a Golden Bell Award worth VND150 million (US$5,704), a Silver Bell Award worth VND80 million, a Bronze Bell Award worth VND50 million, two fourth prizes of VND20 million each, and four consolation prizes of VND15 million each.

In addition, the organizing committee will present several special awards, including Most Popular Contestant in each of the first three final rounds, as voted by audiences; Most Popular Contestant in the ranking final; the Press Council's Choice Award; and the Community Impact Award, honoring the contestant who has made the most meaningful contribution to promoting social responsibility.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh