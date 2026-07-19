National Assembly Chairman visits veterans ahead of War Invalids and Martyrs Day

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man visited a rehabilitation center for war veterans in Ho Chi Minh City, reaffirming Vietnam's commitment to improving support for people who rendered service to the nation ahead of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

On July 19, ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–July 27, 2026), Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man led a central delegation to visit and present gifts to wounded and sick veterans receiving care at the Long Dat Rehabilitation Center for War Invalids and Meritorious People in Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the delegation were Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, along with other central and municipal leaders.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (standing, R) encourags wounded soldiers being cared for at the Long Dat Center for the Rehabilitation of Wounded Soldiers and Meritorious People.

During his visit to the Long Dat Rehabilitation Center for War Invalids and Meritorious People in Long Hai Commune, the National Assembly Chairman received a briefing on the center's work in providing care and rehabilitation for wounded and sick veterans and people who rendered service to the revolution.

The center is currently providing long-term care, medical treatment and rehabilitation for 44 wounded and sick veterans, including 30 receiving inpatient care and 14 receiving outpatient health management and treatment. Each year, the center also provides rehabilitation and recuperation services to about 2,000 to 3,000 people who rendered service to the revolution from across the country.

National Assembly ChairmanTran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting with to the wounded and sick veterans, people serving in the country’s revolution

Addressing the special meeting, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the Party and State leadership to the wounded and sick veterans, people serving in the country’s revolution and the center's staff. He commended the center's efforts to care for beneficiaries, improve its facilities and enhance both the material and spiritual well-being of the veterans under its care.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, along with Ho Chi Minh City leaders, presents gifts to the Long Dat Center where sick veterans, people serving in the country’s revolution are residing.

Providing an update on national developments, the National Assembly Chairman said that despite uncertainties in the global and regional environment, Vietnam recorded positive socioeconomic results during the first six months of 2026. Macroeconomic stability was maintained, social welfare, national defense and security were ensured, and foreign relations continued to expand. Ho Chi Minh City, in particular, sustained growth above the national average, providing a foundation for achieving its full-year 2026 growth target.

Mr. Tran Thanh Man gives gifts to sick and wounded veterans

Mr. Tran Thanh Man said Vietnam currently has more than 9.2 million people who rendered service to the revolution, including more than 1.2 million martyrs, more than 600,000 wounded and sick veterans, and nearly 140,000 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.

He said caring for people who rendered service to the nation, wounded veterans and the families of fallen soldiers has long been regarded by the Party and State as an important political task. Such support not only helps ensure their material well-being but also provides spiritual encouragement to beneficiaries and their families. He added that the Ordinance on Preferential Treatment for People Who Rendered Service to the Revolution is being revised to expand eligibility, increase allowances and benefits, and ensure social welfare beneficiaries enjoy living standards equal to or higher than the average in their places of residence.

The National Assembly Chairman also highlighted the nationwide 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers. During the first six months of the year, authorities recovered the remains of 1,255 fallen soldiers and collected DNA samples from 12,127 unidentified graves.

The Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security and local authorities are now working together to accelerate efforts to identify the recovered remains. In Ho Chi Minh City, the search and recovery operation at Le Thi Rieng Park has produced encouraging initial results, with multiple sets of remains discovered and now undergoing identification so they can be returned to their families and hometowns.

The National Assembly Chairman called on the Department of People with Meritorious Services under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ho Chi Minh City authorities to further strengthen support for wounded and sick veterans, families of fallen soldiers and other beneficiaries, ensuring that all benefits and policies are implemented fully, promptly and in accordance with regulations. He also urged continued improvements in the quality of care at the Long Dat Rehabilitation Center for War Invalids and Meritorious People to further enhance the material and spiritual well-being of the veterans.

He also called on government agencies and local authorities to continue building and repairing gratitude houses for policy beneficiary families, support livelihoods and job creation, expand access to medical care, medicines, medical equipment and health insurance for people who rendered service to the nation, while intensifying efforts to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers. He said war cemeteries should also be preserved and upgraded to serve as places that help educate younger generations about Vietnam's revolutionary traditions.

On the same day, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers Tran Thi Luong and Tran Thi Trinh in Tam Long Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Heroic Vietnamese Mother Tran Thi Luong is 93 years old this year; her husband and one son were martyrs; she currently lives with her daughter's family.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has a talk with Heroic Vietnamese Mother Tran Thi Luong

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents gift to 98 year old Heroic Vietnamese Mother Tran Thi Trinh

Heroic Vietnamese Mother Tran Thi Trinh, 98 years old, had a husband who was a cadre who relocated to the North, and her only son died while on duty in 1971; she herself is a Party member and participated in revolutionary activities, being captured and imprisoned by the enemy during the resistance war against the US.

At each place visited, the National Assembly Chairman cordially inquired about the health and lives of the Mothers, wishing them continued good health and happiness with their children and grandchildren; at the same time, he expressed his deep gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions of the Mothers and their families to the cause of national liberation and the protection of the Fatherland.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan