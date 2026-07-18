Ho Chi Minh City

100 martyrs' remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGPO

Search teams have recovered 100 sets of martyrs' remains and two collective burial sites at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

Search and recovery teams under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command recovered four additional sets of martyrs' remains and several artifacts at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City on July 18, bringing the total to 100 individual sets of remains and two collective burial sites.

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The recovered martyrs' remains are respectfully preserved at the martyrs' remains mortuary at Le Thi Rieng Park.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, the Martyrs' Remains Recovery Team continued excavation and search operations at the park throughout the day. As the excavation area was expanded, the team uncovered four more sets of remains along with associated artifacts.

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Search, excavation and preservation of the martyrs' remains are carried out under strict procedures.

The search operation has been carried out continuously with close coordination among military personnel, experts and technical specialists. Every site suspected of containing human remains is carefully surveyed, verified and excavated under strict professional procedures.

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The search and excavation of martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park are conducted with meticulous care and scientific precision.
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Recovered artifacts are carefully documented and preserved under strict procedures.
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After recovery, all remains and artifacts are thoroughly documented, processed and preserved in accordance with professional protocols. Eligible bone and tooth samples are retained for DNA testing and comparison to help identify the fallen soldiers, while the recovered remains are respectfully placed in temporary repose before further procedures.

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command said that search teams will continue expanding the excavation area and carefully examining locations believed to contain additional remains or artifacts, with the goal of ensuring that no martyrs' remains are left behind while honoring those who sacrificed for the nation.

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By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ho Chi Minh City Le Thi Rieng Park martyrs' remains recovery operation Ho Chi Minh City High Command DNA identification war martyrs excavation

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