HCMC honors families of fallen soldiers, veterans

Ho Chi Minh City officials reaffirmed their commitment to supporting families of fallen soldiers and veterans at a commemorative event marking the 79th War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

On the morning of July 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Supporting Families of Fallen Soldiers and Veterans, in coordination with the Liaison Board of the 5th Division in Ho Chi Minh City, held a gathering for outstanding families of fallen soldiers and war veterans to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–July 27, 2026).

Speaking at the event, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet said the city's work to honor those who sacrificed for the nation, in line with Vietnam's tradition of remembering those who came before, has remained a consistent priority for the city's Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (L) shakes hands with veterans at the meeting (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

The Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee said the city regularly directs local authorities to fully implement policies and benefits for people who rendered service to the nation and their families while also supporting household economic development and providing timely assistance to families facing difficulties.

Participants at the event (Photo: Viet Dung)

She praised the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Supporting Families of Fallen Soldiers and Veterans and the Liaison Board of the 5th Division for jointly organizing the meaningful event and carrying out numerous support activities for families of fallen soldiers and veterans in the city and neighboring localities.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet also paid tribute to veterans who have overcome hardships to become role models in their communities and an inspiration for the city's younger generation.

Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet speaks at the meeting.

At the event, Lt. Gen. Le Thai Be, a Hero of the People's Armed Forces and chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Supporting Families of Fallen Soldiers and Veterans, said the association and the Liaison Board of the 5th Division have carried out numerous activities to support families of fallen soldiers and veterans in recent years.

Since 2023, the association has provided about VND3.2 billion in assistance to severely wounded veterans and families of fallen soldiers. In line with a Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee policy encouraging wholly state-owned enterprises to support wounded and sick veterans, the association has worked with agencies and localities to provide nearly VND2.9 billion in assistance to 108 veterans.

Over the past two years, the association and its member organizations have helped verify more than 200 records related to the identities and grave markers of fallen soldiers, while assisting in the recovery of more than 140 sets of remains for reburial in martyrs' cemeteries or return to their hometowns at the request of families.

In response to the nationwide 500-day campaign to intensify the search, recovery and identification of the remains of fallen soldiers, the association has coordinated the excavation of 16 graves for DNA testing, identified four fallen soldiers, and provided information on 50 cases to local authorities to update grave markers and assist with the relocation of remains.

(Photo: Viet Dung)

Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet gifts veterans (Photo: Viet Dung)

Lieutenant General Le Thai Be (Photo: Viet Dung)

Head Duong Anh Duc of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, gifts outstanding veterans (Photo: Viet Dung)

By Thu Hoai - Translated by Anh Quan