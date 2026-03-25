National

Campaign to search for, recover, identify fallen soldiers’ remains launched

SGGP

The “500-day and night campaign” has been launched to intensify efforts in the search, recovery, and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains.

nhung-ngay-nay-nguoi-dan-tu-khap-moi-mien-to-quoc-ve-nghia-trang-liet-si-quoc-gia-vi-xuyen-de-thap-huong-tuong-nho-cac-anh-hung-liet-si-4234-7079.jpg
People offer incense in tribute to fallen heroes at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tuyen Quang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The campaign sets a target of locating and recovering approximately 7,000 sets of martyrs’ remains. It also aims to complete the collection of biological samples from unidentified graves in martyrs’ cemeteries, as well as from newly recovered remains, to facilitate identification.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Head of the National Steering Committee for the search, recovery, and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains, has signed a decision promulgating a plan to launch the “500-day and night campaign” in the lead-up to the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2027).

The campaign outlines key targets, including the search for and recovery of approximately 7,000 sets of martyrs’ remains; the completion of biological sample collection from unidentified graves in martyrs’ cemeteries, as well as from newly recovered remains; and the DNA analysis of around 18,000 samples of martyrs’ remains.

Alongside core objectives, the campaign emphasizes strengthening technical infrastructure and addressing key operational challenges to enhance the effectiveness of the search and identification process.

Accordingly, efforts will be made to develop, finalize, and operationalize a genetic database of relatives of unidentified martyrs to support data matching and identification of remains. In addition, the clearance of unexploded ordnance and explosive remnants of war will be accelerated and brought to completion to facilitate search and recovery activities. Priority will be given to key and core areas such as Quang Tri, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Lang Son, and other locations where information on martyrs’ graves is available.

Under the plan, the National Steering Committee has assigned the Quang Tri Provincial Steering Committee to host the launch ceremony of the “500-day and night campaign.”

Based on the directives and key orientations set forth by the National Steering Committee, military region- and provincial-level steering committees will formulate their own plans and organize the implementation of the campaign within their respective jurisdictions, ensuring the highest possible effectiveness.

The campaign is scheduled to run through July 27. The official launch ceremony will take place on the morning of April 2 at the Quang Tri Citadel in Quang Tri Province.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh

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500-day and night campaign martyrs’ remains unidentified graves biological samples 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day

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