HCMC launches 'Three Connections" model to strengthen business support

On July 18, Ho Chi Minh City launched the "Three Connections" model to strengthen cooperation among local authorities, businesses and support organizations.

The People's Committees of Binh Tien, Binh Tay, Binh Phu and Phu Lam wards, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Associations (HUBA), held a signing ceremony on July 18 at the SATRA Vo Van Kiet Commercial Center to officially launch the model and open the 2026 "Companionship - Development" business networking program.

The event was attended by Nguyen Van Tho, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

Representatives perform the signing ritual to formalize cooperation in supporting businesses under the "Three Connections" model.

The model centers on connecting local authorities with businesses, promoting business partnerships, and linking enterprises with key support resources.

The initiative aims to establish a close coordination mechanism that enables businesses to expand production, enhance competitiveness and better access government support policies.

According to Vuong Thanh Lieu, Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Binh Tien Ward, as Ho Chi Minh City strives to achieve double-digit economic growth, grassroots authorities need to shift from a management-oriented mindset to one focused on facilitation, placing businesses at the center of public service.

Under the cooperation agreement, HUBA will work with the People's Committees of the four wards to implement a range of business support activities, including trade promotion, digital transformation, access to credit, training, legal consulting, and market expansion.

The signing ceremony was attended by Nguyen Van Tho, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council (R).

Following the signing ceremony, the 2026 "Companionship - Development" business networking program officially opened with 40 exhibition booths showcasing OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, consumer goods, services and digital transformation solutions.

The 2026 "Companionship – Development" business networking program officially opened following the signing ceremony.

The event is part of Ho Chi Minh City's consumer stimulus campaign, Shopping Season 2026 and the city's market stabilization program, contributing to stronger domestic consumption and the growth of the trade and services sector.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong