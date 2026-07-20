HCMC mobilizes strength of national unity to care for revolutionary contributors

Marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27), the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC has launched a wide range of gratitude and social welfare activities in tribute to those who rendered service to the nation.

The initiative mobilizes the combined efforts of the entire political system and all sectors of society to provide care and support for policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service to the revolution.

In an interview with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh, emphasized that gratitude activities for those who have rendered service to the nation constitute a regular, long-term, and meaningful task carried out through the strength of the great national unity bloc.

A political responsibility and a call from the heart

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the search and recovery site for fallen soldiers' remains (Photo: SGGP)

The recent visit by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to encourage the teams carrying out the search mission at Le Thi Rieng Park underscored the profound significance of the work to locate, recover, and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.

As Party General Secretary and State President To Lam emphasized, history is written through sacrifice, and it shines even more brightly when preserved through the gratitude and remembrance of present and future generations. Every set of martyrs' remains recovered represents far more than a professional achievement. It marks the homecoming of fallen soldiers to their families while restoring a part of the nation's history. It also reaffirms the Vietnamese people's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source" and honors those who made sacrifices for the nation.

The Party Committee, government, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and people of Ho Chi Minh City regard gratitude and social welfare activities for those who have rendered service to the nation—including the search for and recovery of martyrs' remains—not only as a political responsibility but also as a call from the heart.

Such activities should not be confined to July or limited to one-off gifts on commemorative occasions. Instead, they must be carried out regularly, consistently, and over the long term, with clear priorities and practical, meaningful support.

The Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has identified that the implementation of all assigned tasks must be closely integrated with the implementation of policies for people with meritorious service to the nation, social security policies, social assistance policies, and military rear support policies.

In addition to benefits and support provided through the state budget, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to leverage its role in bringing together, connecting, and coordinating stakeholders to mobilize additional social resources, thereby providing more comprehensive care for people with meritorious service and policy beneficiary families.

Accordingly, the committee has called on government agencies, organizations, businesses, religious institutions, benefactors, and people from all walks of life to join these efforts. Through this broad-based participation, the city aims to further promote the Vietnamese people's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source," while harnessing the strength of the great national unity bloc to better support policy beneficiary families and those who have rendered distinguished service to the nation.

Initially, the Vietnam Fatherland Front system at all levels in Ho Chi Minh City has identified 829 people with meritorious service and policy beneficiary families facing difficult circumstances who are in need of assistance.

In addition to paying visits and presenting gifts, the city is prioritizing long-term support measures, including the provision of savings books, livelihood assistance, scholarships, and health insurance cards; the construction and repair of gratitude houses; the provision of wheelchairs and hearing aids; and financial assistance for medical examination and treatment.

Families in need are also eligible for support to repair ancestral worship spaces and restore portraits of fallen soldiers. These efforts are aimed at improving both the material and spiritual well-being of martyrs' relatives, policy beneficiary families, and people with meritorious service to the nation. The city will also continue to provide lifelong care for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers residing in Ho Chi Minh City; ensure that 100 percent of wards, communes, and special zones organize at least one activity to honor or support people with meritorious service; and review needs while mobilizing resources to provide timely assistance to 100 percent of people with meritorious service and policy beneficiary families facing hardship.

At the same time, the city will strengthen oversight of the implementation of policies on housing, education, healthcare, and preferential benefits for people with meritorious service, while promptly reporting and recommending solutions to address difficulties and bottlenecks, thereby safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of policy beneficiary families and those who have rendered distinguished service to the nation.

Gratitude activities must be sustained over the long term

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Duong Thi Danh. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, socio-political organizations, member organizations, and people from all walks of life in Ho Chi Minh City are committed to joining forces to mobilize resources for the sustained, regular, practical, and long-term implementation of policies honoring those who have rendered service to the nation and supporting people with meritorious service.

Each socio-political organization and member organization has its own strengths, constituency, and mobilization network. When these resources are brought together, clearly assigned responsibilities and coordinated in a unified manner, and they complement one another, creating a powerful collective force that helps enhance the effectiveness of gratitude activities.

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh, hoped that every organization would shoulder its share of responsibility, every business would contribute its share of resources, and every citizen would offer a caring hand. Together, these efforts will form the compassionate strength that defines Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees at the commune, ward, and special-zone levels must have a thorough understanding of the circumstances and needs of each family. Support must be provided to the right beneficiaries, ensuring that no eligible case is overlooked while avoiding duplication or a scattered, unfocused allocation of resources.

During the implementation of the “500-Day Campaign to Intensify the Search, Recovery, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains,” the task forces discovered numerous sets of martyrs' remains and personal artifacts at Le Thi Rieng Park. Each recovery not only offers renewed hope to the martyrs' families and war veterans but also underscores the immense responsibility shared by the entire political system and society as a whole.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to stand alongside the mission by mobilizing resources to support the officers, soldiers, scientists, and other personnel directly engaged in the search and identification efforts. At the same time, it will encourage officials, Party members, Youth Union and association members, historical witnesses, and the public to provide information related to fallen soldiers and their burial sites.

Harnessing the strength of the great national unity bloc, Ho Chi Minh City is committed to carrying out gratitude activities for those who have rendered service to the nation on a regular, continuous, long-term, and practical basis. This is both a sacred responsibility and an expression of the gratitude and enduring tradition of compassion upheld by the city's Party organization, government, and people.

By Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh