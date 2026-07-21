City leaders pay tribute to exemplary war veterans

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders on July 21 paid gift-offering visits to exemplary war veterans and revolutionary contributors in commemoration of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

On the morning of July 21, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, headed by Nguyen Van Tho, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council visited and presented gifts to exemplary war veterans and people with meritorious service to the revolution ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Tho presents an appreciation gift to war veteran To Phuong Hung.

The delegation visited To Phuong Hung of Tan My Ward, a Class 3/4 war invalid and resistance fighter affected by Agent Orange; Le Dinh Duc of Phu Thuan Ward, a Class 1/4 war invalid who was imprisoned by enemy forces during the resistance war; and Pham Anh Tai of Tan Thuan Ward, a Class 4/4 war invalid.

During the visits, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Tho warmly inquired about the veterans' health and living conditions and extended his heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions made by previous generations in the struggle for national liberation, reunification, and the defense and development of the country.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Tho visits and expresses gratitude to war veteran Le Dinh Duc.

He affirmed that the Party organization, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City always cherish and remember the contributions of fallen heroes, war invalids, sick veterans, and others who rendered distinguished service to the revolution.

He emphasized that caring for the material and spiritual well-being of people with meritorious service is not limited to the annual observance of War Invalids and Martyrs Day but remains a long-term responsibility shared by the entire political system and society.

Presenting the city's appreciation gifts to the veterans and policy beneficiary families, Mr. Nguyen Van Tho wished them good health and happiness with their families. He also encouraged them to continue upholding the revolutionary tradition and to serve as enduring sources of inspiration and exemplary role models for younger generations.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Tho and Secretary of the Tan Thuan Ward Party Committee Hang Thi Thu Nga visit war veteran Pham Anh Tai.

He called on local Party committees and authorities to continue regularly visiting and providing better material and spiritual support to policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong