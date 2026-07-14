Decades later, search for fallen soldiers' remains continues at Hill 400

At Hill 400 in Tuyen Quang Province, soldiers brave rugged terrain in a continuing mission to recover the remains of comrades who gave their lives defending the country's northern border.

Hill 400, located in Thanh Thuy Commune, Tuyen Quang Province, was the site of fierce fighting between 1984 and 1989. Soldiers from the 313th and 356th Divisions made the ultimate sacrifice there while defending the country's northern frontier. Decades after the conflict, many of their remains are still believed to lie beneath the mountain slopes and rocky cliffs.

As part of the nationwide 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers' remains, personnel from the Search and Recovery Team under the Tuyen Quang Provincial Military Command continue to trek through dense forests and steep mountains every day in pursuit of those still missing.

Following the search team at Hill 400 on July 13, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) reporters witnessed the challenges faced by the recovery force in one of the country's most rugged former battlefields.

Each day begins with a climb. Search teams make their way across steep, rocky terrain, carefully checking crevices and tree roots where the remains of fallen soldiers may still lie. The work is slow and labor-intensive, made even harder by the lack of burial maps and the widespread destruction caused by wartime shelling.

The search teams spend weeks in makeshift camps deep in the forest, where daily life is marked by hardship. Yet they remain committed to the mission, driven by the conviction that their fallen comrades are still waiting to be found and returned home.

Each recovery is more than the completion of a mission. It is a tribute to those who gave their lives for the country, a step toward bringing peace to their families and a reminder of the sacrifices behind today's peace.

>>> Below are photos, captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong reporters accompanying the search and recovery team during the mission at Hill 400.

By Do Trung, Tran Luu, Quoc Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong