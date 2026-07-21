HCMC promotes low-carbon building materials under climate action plan

Ho Chi Minh City has rolled out a long-term climate action plan aimed at improving resilience to climate change through stronger flood prevention, sustainable forest management and greener urban planning.

The plan also seeks to accelerate emissions reductions by encouraging businesses to adopt cleaner technologies in construction and building materials production.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh has signed an action plan on climate change adaptation through 2030, with a vision to 2050, setting out key measures to enhance the city's resilience to climate change.

The plan prioritizes raising public awareness and strengthening institutional capacity to address climate change, while promoting sustainable forest management and preventing deforestation and forest degradation.

Fish are released into Dau Tieng Reservoir in Ho Chi Minh City to help restore the aquatic ecosystem. Photo: Doan Nguyen.

In the fields of construction and urban planning, the city will assess the impacts of climate change on newly planned development areas, develop climate-resilient smart city models, implement flood prevention measures, and upgrade drainage systems.

Ho Chi Minh City will also improve policies and regulatory frameworks to encourage manufacturers of construction materials and developers to invest in technological upgrades that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A fishing ground off Thanh An Island Commune, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung.

The municipal government called for mobilizing all available human resources and encouraging organizations, businesses, and local communities to actively participate in climate change response efforts.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong