HCMC promotes low-carbon building materials under climate action plan

The plan also seeks to accelerate emissions reductions by encouraging businesses to adopt cleaner technologies in construction and building materials production.
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh has signed an action plan on climate change adaptation through 2030, with a vision to 2050, setting out key measures to enhance the city's resilience to climate change.
The plan prioritizes raising public awareness and strengthening institutional capacity to address climate change, while promoting sustainable forest management and preventing deforestation and forest degradation.
In the fields of construction and urban planning, the city will assess the impacts of climate change on newly planned development areas, develop climate-resilient smart city models, implement flood prevention measures, and upgrade drainage systems.
Ho Chi Minh City will also improve policies and regulatory frameworks to encourage manufacturers of construction materials and developers to invest in technological upgrades that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The municipal government called for mobilizing all available human resources and encouraging organizations, businesses, and local communities to actively participate in climate change response efforts.