SGGP honors war veterans' families with gifts and scholarships

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presented health equipment and scholarships to policy beneficiary families and students in Ho Chi Minh City as part of activities marking the 79th anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

On July 20, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in coordination with the People's Committee of Minh Phung Ward in Ho Chi Minh City and sponsoring organizations, visited and honored policy beneficiary families while awarding scholarships to students from families of people with meritorious service to the nation.

Vu Anh Tuan, Standing Deputy Director of SGGP Newspaper's Media and Event Services Center and Chairman Dang Hieu of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Minh Phung Ward present blood pressure monitors to people who have served the cause of the nation’s revolution and policy families in Minh Phung Ward. Photo: Viet Nga.

The activities marked the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026).

During the event, SGGP Newspaper presented 20 blood pressure monitors to people who have served the cause of the nation’s revolution and policy beneficiary families, along with five scholarships worth VND1 million each for university students from disadvantaged policy beneficiary families who have continued to excel in their studies. The gifts and scholarships were sponsored by Nhan Hoa Investment and Trading Service Company (Toshiko) and the Tam Tai Viet Foundation.

Speaking at the program, Chau Kien Quang, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Minh Phung Ward, recalled the nation's proud history of struggle and expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by previous generations for the country's independence and freedom. He also acknowledged and thanked SGGP Newspaper and its sponsors for their valuable support in improving the lives of policy beneficiary families in the ward.

Vu Anh Tuan, Standing Deputy Director of SGGP Newspaper's Media and Event Services Center, said the activity reflected the newspaper's and its partners' gratitude toward families that had made significant contributions and sacrifices for the nation. He said the program not only provided practical assistance but also helped promote Vietnam's tradition of honoring those who have served the country.

Ha The Nhan, Director of Toshiko Company (first, left), and Ms. Nguyen Thanh Thao, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Minh Phung Ward (center), present blood pressure monitors to people with meritorious service and policy families in Minh Phung Ward. Photo: Viet Nga

Ha The Nhan, Director of Toshiko, said the appreciation program for people with meritorious service and policy beneficiary families held by SGGP Newspaper to commemorate the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day was both meaningful and humanitarian. He expressed confidence in continuing to work with the newspaper on community activities and hoped the blood pressure monitors would help elderly recipients proactively monitor and care for their health at home.

Nguyen Hong Ngoc Quyen, a fourth-year student at Ho Chi Minh City University of Law, expressed her gratitude for the support she received. She said the scholarship was a source of encouragement that strengthened her confidence and determination to continue pursuing her education.

Earlier, the organizing committee visited Van Don Ward, where it also presented 20 blood pressure monitors and awarded five scholarships to pupils and university students from policy beneficiary families.

The appreciation program for disadvantaged families of people with meritorious service, organized by SGGP Newspaper to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day, is being carried out in wards and communes across Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Tri Province, with a total value of VND350 million (US$13,320).

By Viet Nga - Translated by Anh Quan