Ho Chi Minh City leader pays tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city visited two Vietnamese Heroic Mothers on July 18.

The delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, led by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, paid the visit to express gratitude ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947-2026).

The delegation first visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ruc in Phu Loi Ward.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ruc and inquires about her health. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc warmly inquired about her health and daily life and expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions made by her and her family during the struggle for national liberation and national defense. He wished the Vietnamese Heroic Mother good health and many more years with her family.

At 93, Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ruc recalls her family's role as a revolutionary base during the resistance war, hiding revolutionary cadres and supplying food, medicine and other necessities.

Her husband, Le Van Duc, and her son, Le Van Rang, were both martyrs. She was awarded the title of Vietnamese Heroic Mother in 2014.

On the same day, the delegation also visited 86-year-old Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Tu in Thuan An Ward. Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his gratitude for the sacrifices made by her family for the country's independence and freedom and wished her continued good health.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc talks with Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Tu. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Tran Thi Tu's husband, Le Van Trung, was killed in 1968, while her son, Tran Van Canh, was martyred during the Cambodian battlefield campaign. She was awarded the title of Vietnamese Heroic Mother in 2015.

During the visits, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that caring for people with meritorious service and policy beneficiary families is a long-term responsibility of the entire political system and reflects Vietnam's tradition of remembering those who sacrificed for the nation.

He said that Ho Chi Minh City will continue mobilizing resources to improve the material and spiritual well-being of people with meritorious service and their families.

He also called on local Party committees, authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and mass organizations to continue regularly visiting and caring for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers so they can enjoy healthy and fulfilling lives with their families.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong