HCMC leaders pay tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers

On July 19, a delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in commemoration of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026).

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Chinh. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc paid a visit to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Chinh at her home in Dat Do Commune.

Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Chinh, 89, lost her husband and one of her sons during the resistance war against the US. In 2014, she was awarded the honorary title of Heroic Vietnamese Mother in recognition of her family's sacrifices. She is currently cared for by her youngest son.

During the visit, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc warmly inquired about the health and well-being of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Chinh and her family, while expressing profound gratitude for their sacrifices and contributions to Vietnam's struggle for national liberation and reunification. He extended his best wishes for her continued good health and happiness with her children and grandchildren.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers incense in tribute to the fallen family members of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Chinh. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, another delegation, led by Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh, visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Duong at her home in Tam Long Ward.

Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Duong lost both her husband and her son during the resistance war against the United States. She is currently living with her daughter.

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh visit Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Duong. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Duong Thi Danh, 93, at her home in Tan Thanh Ward.

Vietnamese Heroic Mother Duong Thi Danh has four children, including a son who sacrificed his life during the resistance war against the US. She now lives with her fourth son, a war invalid. A member of the Chau Ro ethnic group, she is entitled to the State's preferential benefits and policies for people who rendered meritorious service to the nation.

During the visits, Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh warmly inquired about the health and well-being of the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and their families while presenting commemorative gifts ahead of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day. She wished the mothers continued good health and a peaceful, fulfilling life in their later years.

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Duong Thi Danh. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation offers a gift to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Duong Thi Danh. (Photo: SGGP)

By Truc Giang - Translated by Kim Khanh