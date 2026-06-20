HCMC ready to search for fallen soldiers’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park

Military Region 7 and Ho Chi Minh City officials have finalized preparations to begin a cautious, methodical search for burial trenches at Le Thi Rieng Park, where surveys and witness accounts suggest the remains of fallen soldiers may be located.

Authorities are preparing to begin the search and recovery of fallen soldiers’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park after surveys identified locations where witness accounts, coordinates and technical findings indicate possible burial trenches.

Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7 and head of Military Region 7 Steering Committee 515 and Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee co-chair the meeting

On the afternoon of June 19, the Military Region 7 Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains (Steering Committee 515) and the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee 515 held a conference to review preparations and implement plans for the search and recovery operation at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward.

The meeting was co-chaired by Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7 and head of Military Region 7 Steering Committee 515 and Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and head of the city’s Steering Committee 515.

Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan speaks at the conference

At the conference, Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and Deputy Head of HCMC Steering Committee 515, along with representatives of participating agencies, reported on preparations for the operation.

Since June 15, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command has coordinated with the Design Institute under the General Department of Logistics and Technical Services, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, the University of Science and other relevant units to conduct surveys in three areas of Le Thi Rieng Park. Ground-penetrating radar and other technical methods were used to scan and investigate the site.

Lieutenant Colonel Pham Thi Thanh Van, from the Institute of Design under the General Department of Logistics and Engineering, Ministry of National Defense, reports on the survey results.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and Standing Deputy Head of the city’s Steering Committee 515, said that historical, scientific, legal and practical evidence had been collected and verified. Survey results showed similarities between images, coordinates and witness testimonies at locations suspected of containing burial trenches.

According to Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung, the search and recovery effort is being carried out cautiously and methodically. Four stages of the established process have largely been completed, with the next phase involving on-site search and recovery operations.

The work will be conducted on a rolling basis, beginning in areas where conditions are more favorable before moving to more complex locations. The guiding principle is to proceed only where sufficient certainty exists, tackling easier areas first while ensuring a careful, detailed, scientific and respectful approach.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung

Military Region 7 Steering Committee 515 will continue to coordinate closely with Ho Chi Minh City, providing additional personnel and equipment and creating favorable conditions for the operation. Participating units have also been instructed to ensure the safety of personnel, equipment and construction areas throughout the process.

Speaking on behalf of Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee 515, HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong thanked the National Steering Committee 515, Military Region 7, experts and supporting agencies for their guidance and assistance.

He emphasized that the city’s leadership remains committed to thoroughly preparing all conditions necessary for the search and recovery effort at Le Thi Rieng Park, ensuring that the work is conducted in accordance with procedures, based on scientific methods, and carried out safely while honoring the sacrifice of fallen heroes.

Soldiers of the Engineering Corps inspect for metal and explosives before handing over the area to the forces carrying out the next task in Le Thi Rieng Park.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan