HCMC Party official visits exemplary policy beneficiary families

On the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day, Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Van Tuan, visited exemplary policy beneficiary families in the city.

Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Van Tuan (3rd,R), visits war invalid Nguyen Thi Muoi (4th,L). (Photo: SGGP)

On July 17, the delegation representing the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Van Tuan, visited exemplary policy beneficiary families to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026).

The delegation visited war invalid Nguyen Thi Muoi, 83, residing in Kim Long Commune; war invalid Vu Minh De, 62, residing in Xuan Son Commune; and Mrs.Le Thi Thanh, 87, a former resistance fighter who was imprisoned and exiled by enemy forces and the widow of a martyr, residing in Binh Gia Commune.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Internal Affairs Commission, Tran Van Tuan, warmly inquired about the health and living conditions of the beneficiaries and wished them continued good health, happiness, and longevity, expressing his hope that they would remain a source of inspiration and support for their families while encouraging younger generations to uphold the nation's revolutionary tradition.

He also expressed profound gratitude and appreciation for the tremendous contributions and sacrifices made by war invalids, sick veterans, martyrs' families, and other people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution in the cause of national independence, freedom, and the peaceful life enjoyed today.

The Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Internal Affairs Commission urged local Party committees and authorities to continue paying close attention to improving both the material and spiritual well-being of war invalids' families, martyrs' families, and people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution, while further promoting activities in gratitude for their sacrifices and contributions.

The delgation visits Mrs. Le Thi Thanh. (Photo: SGGP)

The delgation visits war invalid Vu Minh De. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh