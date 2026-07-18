People join hands to protect the environment for green, clean Ho Chi Minh City

A signing ceremony for a coordinated action program to implement the emulation movement “The Entire People Join Hands to Protect the Environment for a Green, Clean, and Beautiful Ho Chi Minh City” for the 2026–2030 period was held on July 17.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders witness the launch ceremony of 30 green, clean and beautiful community models in residential neighborhoods across Tan My Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the event were Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Dung; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh; and other officials.

According to Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Pham Minh Tuan, the program aims for 100 percent of residential quarters and hamlets to incorporate environmental protection into their community regulations, 100 percent of wards, communes and special zones to establish and maintain community environmental monitoring teams, and to encourage residents not to litter or discharge waste onto streets, into rivers, canals, waterways or coastal areas.

To ensure the program is effectively translated into action, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh urged departments, agencies and local authorities to promptly develop annual action plans, while integrating the emulation movement with socio-economic development tasks, the building of a civilized urban environment, digital transformation and the green transition.

He also called on relevant agencies to step up the application of science, technology and digital transformation in environmental management, while continuing to leverage the core role of Vietnam Fatherland Front committees at all levels in monitoring, mobilizing public participation, and fostering the strength of great national unity in protecting the environment.

Inauguration ceremony of the Great National Unity Garden in Tan My Ward (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the organizers inaugurated the Great National Unity Garden and officially put into operation a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Tan My Ward to support environmental protection activities.

The organizers also awarded 20 Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships to disadvantaged children and launched 30 green, clean, and beautiful community models in residential neighborhoods across the ward.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh