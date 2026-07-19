Ho Chi Minh City holds support fair for young workers

Over 1,000 young workers and volunteers took part in a support fair in Ho Chi Minh City as part of the 2026 Pink Holiday volunteer campaign.

As part of the 2026 Pink Holiday volunteer campaign, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Worker Support Center, organized the Young Worker Support Day on July 19.

The organizer gives gifts to children of young workers in difficult circumstances, underscoring efforts to provide aid to families facing hardship.

Held at the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Culture Palace's Nguyen Duy Trinh facility, the event attracted more than 1,000 Youth Union members, young workers and Pink Holiday volunteers from Youth Union organizations affiliated with the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union.

According to Pham Truong Sinh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Worker Support Center, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor have carried out a wide range of practical programs under the principle, "Where there are young workers, there is Youth Union support." Their initiatives have focused on improving vocational skills and digital skills, providing legal consultation and health care, and developing support services at businesses, industrial parks, export processing zones and worker housing areas.

The event reaffirmed that commitment through a series of activities, including presenting gifts to 50 disadvantaged children of young workers, distributing shopping vouchers worth 150,000 dong for use at price-stabilized retail booths, serving free bowls of pho, offering free haircuts, organizing games, and providing fire prevention and firefighting awareness and skills training.

Waiting in line to pay for several essential household items at a price-stabilized booth, Phan Van Quang, born in 1997, who lives in Long Phuoc Ward and works for a garment company, said he and many of his colleagues always look forward to activities like these.

"After long, tiring workdays, it's wonderful to spend the weekend at an event like this, enjoy a hot bowl of pho and buy essential goods at discounted prices. Everyone is happy. I hope there will be more practical activities like this to help ease some of the challenges workers face in their daily lives," Quang said.

Workers participating in the event enjoy pho free-of-charge

Workers enjoy shopping at the event

Children of workers receive free haircuts during the festival, highlighting community support initiatives for families in need.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan