SGGP Newspaper’s charity program receives 500 jackets from sponsor

On July 17, VietMark Travel & Events Co., Ltd. (VietMark) donated VND100 million, equivalent to 500 warm jackets, to the Warm Coats for Schoolchildren program initiated and organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong (2nd, R) receives VietMark's donation in support of the Warm Coats for Schoolchildren program. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving event, VietMark Director Do Tuan Anh said the company will celebrate its 20th anniversary on July 18. The milestone provides an opportunity for VietMark to express its gratitude to those who have accompanied the company throughout its journey while extending meaningful support to the community. The company allocated part of its anniversary budget to support SGGP Newspaper’s Ao am den truong (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) program, providing warm clothing for disadvantaged children and promoting the spirit of compassion and community solidarity. For many years, VietMark has consistently allocated a portion of its profits to charitable initiatives, regarding philanthropy as a core value that goes hand in hand with its business operations and an integral part of its commitment to sustainable development.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong, expressed her sincere appreciation for VietMark's support and companionship in the newspaper's community programs and competitions, including the Toa sang gia tri Viet (Shining Vietnamese Values) contest and the Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program.

Congratulating VietMark on its 20th anniversary, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong affirmed that Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper would promptly deliver these heartfelt gifts to students in remote and underserved areas before the onset of winter.

Each jacket delivered not only helps keep students warm on their way to school, but also carries the care, encouragement, and solidarity of the community, inspiring them with greater confidence to pursue their education and nurture their dreams for the future, the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper emphasized.

After seven months of implementation, the Warm Coats for School program has received and distributed tens of thousands of warm jackets to disadvantaged students in remote and underserved areas, as well as regions affected by natural disasters across the country, she added.

By Viet Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh