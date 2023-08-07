GM Le Quang Liem needs playoff round for 2nd time at Chess World Cup 2023

The chess match against Grandmaster Ruslan Ponomariov from Ukraine remains undecided following two standard games, necessitating Grandmaster Le Quang Liem to proceed with a playoff round.

On August 6, Grandmaster Le Quang Liem encountered Grandmaster Ruslan Ponomariov in the second standard chess match at the Chess World Cup 2023 held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In this match, Le Quang Liem assumed the black pieces and, in the face of Grandmaster Ruslan Ponomariov – a formidable opponent – the Vietnamese chess grandmaster adopted a prudent approach to the game, refraining from taking undue risks.

As a consequence, both contenders achieved a draw by the 33rd move. Following the conclusion of two standard games, the players find themselves in a deadlock and are compelled to engage in a playoff round to ascertain the ultimate victor. The playoff matches are slated for the afternoon of August 7 (Vietnam time).

The winner of this chess match will enter the next round and face the winner of the match between Nikita Vitiugov and Ferenc Berkes.