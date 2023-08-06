GM Le Quang Liem advances to next round of Chess World Cup 2023

On August 4, at the Chess World Cup 2023, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Grandmaster Le Quang Liem and Ivan Ivanisevic engaged in a playoff round of rapid chess matches to decide the result. This playoff followed the conclusion of two previous standard chess games, during which the two players remained evenly matched in the score.

During the playoff round's two rapid chess games, Le Quang Liem emerged as the victor against Ivan Ivanisevic in both the first and second legs. Consequently, combined with the results from the preceding standard chess games, the Vietnamese player concluded the match with an overall score of 3-1. This triumph has propelled Le Quang Liem into the next round of the tournament.

Le Quang Liem's upcoming opponent will be determined by the outcome of the chess match between Kollas Dmitrij from Germany and Ruslan Ponomariov from Ukraine.

Currently, Grandmaster Le Quang Liem holds the 15th position in FIDE's rankings with an Elo rating of 2740. The Vietnamese chess team entered the Chess World Cup 2023 with four players, yet gradually, Le Tuan Minh, Vo Thi Kim Phung, and Nguyen Thi Mai Hung were eliminated after facing defeats in their matches, leaving Le Quang Liem as the sole contender. The Chess World Cup 2023 tournament is scheduled to last until August 25.