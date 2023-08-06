Chess World Cup 2023: Le Quang Liem, Ruslan Ponomariov end first game in draw

The chess match between Grandmaster Le Quang Liem and Grandmaster Ruslan Ponomariov from Ukraine in the round of 32 at the Chess World Cup 2023 is presently maintaining a draw.

On August 5 (local time), two players embarked on the first standard chess game. In this initial match, Le Quang Liem wielded the advantage of the White pieces. Nevertheless, Ruslan Ponomariov remains a formidable adversary, showcasing impressive defensive prowess. The match ended after 53 moves, resulting in a draw between the two competitors.

On August 6, they will engage in the second standard chess match, with Ruslan Ponomariov taking the White pieces and Le Quang Liem assuming the Black. Notably, Ruslan Ponomariov boasts a significant professional accomplishment, having previously reached the final of the Chess World Cup 2002 and emerged as the champion.

Should the second standard chess match between Le Quang Liem and Ruslan Ponomariov conclude in a tie, they will advance to a play-off to decide the ultimate outcome.

According to the tournament regulations, following two draws in standard chess games, the players will proceed to play two rapid chess games (each lasting 25 minutes, with an additional 10 seconds added for each move) to determine the victor. If the result remains a draw after the rapid chess games, both sides will continue with two additional rapid chess games (each lasting 10 minutes, with an extra 10 seconds for each move).

If no decisive outcome is reached, the players will engage in two blitz chess games (each lasting 5 minutes, with an additional 3 seconds added for each move). In the event that the score remains tied between the two players, both will proceed to play a final blitz chess game. This game will last 3 minutes, with an additional 3 seconds for each move. If this decisive game ends in a draw, the player with the white pieces will be determined as the overall loser.