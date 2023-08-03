Grandmaster Le Quang Liem begins Chess World Cup 2023 with tie game

On August 2 (local time), Le Quang Liem officially entered the Chess World Cup 2023 competition held in Azerbaijan. His first opponent was Ivan Ivanisevic from Serbia.

During this match, Le Quang Liem played with the black pieces, and his opponent had the white pieces. After 59 moves, both sides agreed to a draw in the first standard game. They still have one more standard game to decide the winner, scheduled for the evening of August 3. If both players continue to draw, they will proceed to rapid and blitz chess games.

Vietnam has only Le Quang Liem left to compete in the ongoing Chess World Cup 2023, as other players, including Le Tuan Minh, Vo Thi Kim Phung, and Nguyen Thi Mai Hung, have been eliminated. According to the draw, Le Quang Liem did not have to participate in the first round but in the second round of the tournament. In the latest FIDE rankings, Le Quang Liem has risen to 15th place. Currently, his Elo rating stands at 2740.

After the Chess World Cup 2023, Le Quang Liem will prepare to compete in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and the Vietnamese chess team is targeting medals at the event.