Grandmaster Le Quang Liem needs play-off round to determine final result

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem has to face Grandmaster Ivan Ivanisevic from Serbia in a play-off round to determine the final result. In the first-leg standard game, the two players ended in a draw.

On August 3 (local time), Le Quang Liem encountered Ivan Ivanisevic once again in the second-leg standard chess game. Despite their best efforts, neither player managed to secure a win, and the game concluded with a draw after 46 moves. With this result, after two standard chess games, the match between Le Quang Liem and Ivan Ivanisevic will proceed to a play-off round to determine the final outcome.

The playoffs are scheduled for August 4. According to the tournament rules, after two draws in standard chess, the players will engage in two rapid games (25 minutes each, with an additional of 10 seconds per move) to determine the winner.

If the result remains a draw, they will proceed to two more rapid games (10 minutes each, with 10 additional seconds per move). If there is still no decisive outcome, the players will play two blitz games (5 minutes each, with 3 additional seconds per move). In the event of another tie, a final blitz game of 3 minutes, with 3 additional seconds per move, will be played. If this decisive game ends in a draw, the player holding the white pieces will be declared the loser.