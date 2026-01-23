General Secretary to announce Party Congress results at int’l press conference

An international press conference will be held this afternoon following the closing session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

According to the Press Center of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the international press conference will take place at the Press Center in the National Convention Center, Hanoi immediately following the conclusion of the 14th National Congress.

The press conference will be chaired by the General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee to announce the results of the 14th National Congress of the Party.

The Congress’s closing session will be broadcast live on the national channel VTV1 from 2 p.m. on January 23.

On the morning of January 23, the 14th Party Central Committee held its first meeting. The Congress will conclude later this afternoon after five days of proceedings, shortened by 1.5 days from the initially planned.

Delegates participate in the working session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam on the afternoon of January 22. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

Previously, at an international press conference on the 14th Party Congress held on January 14, Standing Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Information and Education and Mass Mobilization and Director of the Press Center of the 14th Party Congress Lai Xuan Mon said that as of January 14, a total of 597 reporters and media assistants from 113 domestic media organizations had registered to cover the Congress. In addition, 79 foreign reporters and media assistants from 43 international news agencies, overseas Vietnamese reporters had registered to cover the event.

The Press Center has coordinated with relevant agencies to facilitate media operations during the Congress.

By Phan Thao, Bao Van- Translated by Huyen Huong