14th National Party Congress elects new CPV Central Committee

At an international press briefing on the afternoon of January 14, Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu said preparations for the 14th-term Party Central Committee personnel followed Party regulations and the law, and were conducted in a rigorous, transparent and balanced manner.
Earlier, on the afternoon of January 21, the 14th National Party Congress unanimously approved an adjusted agenda, shortening the duration by one and a half days compared with the original plan. Accordingly, the Congress is scheduled to close on January 23.
>>>Bellow are photos featuring delegates leaving group discussion rooms for the main hall to prepare for voting to elect the new Party Central Committee on the afternoon of January 22. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)