14th National Party Congress elects new CPV Central Committee

Entering its third working day on January 22, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam addressed key agenda items, including the election of a new Central Committee, which has drawn widespread public interest.

At an international press briefing on the afternoon of January 14, Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu said preparations for the 14th-term Party Central Committee personnel followed Party regulations and the law, and were conducted in a rigorous, transparent and balanced manner.

Earlier, on the afternoon of January 21, the 14th National Party Congress unanimously approved an adjusted agenda, shortening the duration by one and a half days compared with the original plan. Accordingly, the Congress is scheduled to close on January 23.

>>>Bellow are photos featuring delegates leaving group discussion rooms for the main hall to prepare for voting to elect the new Party Central Committee on the afternoon of January 22. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (R) and Head of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission Le Minh Hung leave the group discussion room and head to the main hall to prepare for voting to elect the new Party Central Committee on the afternoon of January 22. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)
Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc leave the group discussion room and head to the main hall to prepare for voting to elect the new Party Central Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (center) (Photo: Daihoidangtoanquoc)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (Photo: Daihoidangtoanquoc)
Politburo Member and Head of the Central Organization Commission Le Minh Hung (Photo: Daihoidangtoanquoc)
By Phan Thao, Anh Thu- Translated by Huyen Huong

