Vietnamese navy ship safely returns after multilateral naval exercise in India

Ship 17 of Brigade 171 under Naval Region 2 safely docked at the port this morning, concluding its voyage to participate in the Milan 2026 Multilateral Naval Exercise in India combined with a courtesy visit to Malaysia.

From January 28 to March 12, a working delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy, led by Senior Colonel Le Dinh Nghi, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2, sailed aboard Ship 17 to take part in exercise activities and diplomatic engagements.

Ship 17 of Brigade 171 under Naval Region 2 Command safely docks on the morning of March 12

The exercise, themed friendship, cooperation and coordination, brought together naval forces from 74 countries. The program was divided into two phases, taking place both onshore and in waters east of Visakhapatnam City, India, from February 14 to February 25.

The Vietnam People’s Navy delegation participates in a parade in India.

Ship 17, together with the delegation, closely coordinated with navies from other countries, successfully completing all exercise contents while ensuring absolute safety.

Ships carry out drills as part of the exercise.

Earlier, during the courtesy visit to Malaysia from February 2 to February 5, the navy ship and the delegation paid a courtesy call to the Western Fleet of the Royal Malaysian Navy, held sports exchanges with Malaysian naval officers and sailors, and visited local cultural and historical sites.

Senior Colonel Do Hong Duyen, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 2, welcomes the delegation.

By Manh Thang, Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong