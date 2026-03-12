National

Vietnamese navy ship safely returns after multilateral naval exercise in India

SGGPO

Ship 17 of Brigade 171 under Naval Region 2 safely docked at the port this morning, concluding its voyage to participate in the Milan 2026 Multilateral Naval Exercise in India combined with a courtesy visit to Malaysia.

From January 28 to March 12, a working delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy, led by Senior Colonel Le Dinh Nghi, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2, sailed aboard Ship 17 to take part in exercise activities and diplomatic engagements.

1-4152-5041.jpg
Ship 17 of Brigade 171 under Naval Region 2 Command safely docks on the morning of March 12

The exercise, themed friendship, cooperation and coordination, brought together naval forces from 74 countries. The program was divided into two phases, taking place both onshore and in waters east of Visakhapatnam City, India, from February 14 to February 25.

z7612059961862-901d96b974d38f8aca738d791dd606ac-3081-1313.jpg (1)
The Vietnam People’s Navy delegation participates in a parade in India.

Ship 17, together with the delegation, closely coordinated with navies from other countries, successfully completing all exercise contents while ensuring absolute safety.

z7612060190658-d14a221dc0e4d3450f690bc3b4f2c1ea-1396-2781.jpg
z7612060422602-6b7c7e2f4e0730ef99f1e5ba429f949c-6995-8855.jpg
Ships carry out drills as part of the exercise.

Earlier, during the courtesy visit to Malaysia from February 2 to February 5, the navy ship and the delegation paid a courtesy call to the Western Fleet of the Royal Malaysian Navy, held sports exchanges with Malaysian naval officers and sailors, and visited local cultural and historical sites.

9-5354-5977.jpg
5-3636-3669.jpg
Senior Colonel Do Hong Duyen, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 2, welcomes the delegation.
6-8378-1153.jpg
2-7082-8641.jpg
By Manh Thang, Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam's navy ship 17 multilateral naval exercise multilateral naval exercise in India courtesy visit to Malaysia Milan 2026 Multilateral Naval Exercise

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn