14th Party Central Committee convenes first meeting

In the afternoon, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam will hold its closing session after five days of work, 1.5 days shorter than originally planned.
Following the practice of previous Party congresses, the closing session will announce the election results for the Politburo, the General Secretary, the Secretariat, the Central Inspection Commission and the Chairperson of the Central Inspection Commission.
Previously, on January 22, the Congress discussed and voted to approve 200 members of the 14th Party Central Committee, including 180 official members and 20 alternate members. The list of the 200 members of the 14th Party Central Committeewas announced on the evening of January 22.