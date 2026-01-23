14th Party Central Committee convenes first meeting

As stated in a press release on January 22, the fourth working day of the 14th National Party Congress, the 14th Party Central Committee convened its first plenary meeting on the morning of January 23.

The Presidium of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam at the working session on the afternoon of January 22﻿. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

In the afternoon, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam will hold its closing session after five days of work, 1.5 days shorter than originally planned.

Following the practice of previous Party congresses, the closing session will announce the election results for the Politburo, the General Secretary, the Secretariat, the Central Inspection Commission and the Chairperson of the Central Inspection Commission.

General Secretary To Lam, Chair of the Presidium, presides over the session on January 22.

Previously, on January 22, the Congress discussed and voted to approve 200 members of the 14th Party Central Committee, including 180 official members and 20 alternate members. The list of the 200 members of the 14th Party Central Committeewas announced on the evening of January 22.

By Anh Thu, Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong