Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway targeted for early operation

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh and a working delegation inspected several projects passing through Dong Nai Province on March 9.

The delegation conducted an on-site inspection of Component Project 2 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway and the construction site of the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh Expressway expansion project.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh inspects the progress of Component Project 2 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway passing through Dong Nai Province.

According to a report from Project Management Unit 85, for Component Project 2 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, construction items at the Long Thanh and Tan Hiep interchanges have been largely completed.

Under the current plan, the main expressway route and several interchange branches and overpasses will be opened to traffic first.

Regarding toll collection once the project is put into operation, the Project Management Unit 85 proposed that the Ministry of Construction direct Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) to continue studying plans and installing equipment for toll collection on the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway during the period when the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway has not yet completed its toll station system, enabling interconnected toll collection in accordance with the agreed design documents.

The section connecting Component Project 2 and Component Project 3 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway is nearly complete.

The expansion project of the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh Expressway section is still facing several difficulties, including delays in the appraisal and approval of construction design documents for some items, as well as shortages of construction materials in neighboring localities. Therefore, the contractor consortium has proposed that the Ministry of Construction instruct relevant units to expedite the appraisal and approval of construction design documents and collaborate with local authorities to secure material sources for the project.

During the inspection, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh urged relevant units to continue making efforts and accelerate the progress of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway project so that it can soon be put into operation.

For the expansion project of the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh Expressway section, the minister requested contractors to implement the project.

At the same time, relevant units were asked to urgently work with local Departments of Finance to adjust material price quotations in line with actual market conditions, creating a basis for implementing the project on schedule.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong

