Khanh Hoa to work with European Commission delegation on anti-IUU efforts

Khanh Hoa Province plans to host and work with a delegation from the European Commission (EC) on the prevention of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing on March 11 and March 12.

The Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment reported that the province has completed preparations for the meeting with the EC delegation. Relevant departments, sectors and localities have developed working scenarios and finalized reports, documents and related evidence.

Currently, all fishing vessels in the province have been updated in the VnFishbase system and synchronized with the national population database. All 1,484 fishing vessels eligible for operation have installed vessel monitoring systems and are monitored 24/7.

The province has also deregistered 365 fishing vessels, issued procedures for handling vessels that lose monitoring signals or violate foreign waters, and completed a data system to support seafood traceability.

Since 2024, Khanh Hoa Province has recorded no fishing vessels violating foreign waters.

By Hieu Giang - Translated by Huyen Huong