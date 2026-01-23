Experts urge decisive action to realize 14th Party Congress goals

Experts emphasize that the 14th Party Congress’s success hinges on capable leadership, institutional reform, and decisive action to deliver tangible improvements for the Vietnamese people.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan, Deputy Head of the HCMC National Assembly Delegation (15th tenure) praised the conciseness of the 14th Party Congress’s documents, with feasible working plans.

This clearly demonstrates high actionability, political determination, and distinct revolutionary action, ensuring the achievement of goals and targets set not only for the new term but also for strategic tasks, so Vietnam can reach the goals set for the Party’s centenary and the nation’s centenary.

This Congress continues to identify three strategic breakthroughs of institutions, human resources, and infrastructure. Among these, she’s particularly interested in building and perfecting institutions so that policies can enter practical life.

Throughout the draft document system, especially the Political Report and Action Program, strategic institutional tasks in each field, including politics, economy, culture, education, national defense, security, are clearly defined.

These are very proactive institutional tasks to perfect a synchronous legal system, removing bottlenecks and obstacles posed by reality; simultaneously building a framework and legal corridor for new issues and fields, meeting the country's development requirements in the new phase.

Strategic breakthroughs from institutions will create a crucial premise for the entire political system and the people in implementing tasks. Institutional breakthroughs for localities with specific urban development characteristics like HCMC, or for building new fields such as international financial centers, free trade zones, science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation, will also be rapidly integrated into life.

Major General Vu Hung Vuong, member of the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, stressed that personnel work has special importance, especially for key positions from the Central level to ministries, agencies, and localities. He trusts the Congress has selected officials who are guaranteed in terms of ethics, health, and intellect, thereby transforming intellect into action, building prestige and trust among the people.

Vietnam has just implemented a revolution in streamlining the state apparatus; the requirement is to improve the efficiency of enforcing the State’s guidelines, policies, and laws. After the Congress, the most important stage is action to implement the 14th Party Congress resolutions and the Politburo’s pillar resolutions. Successfully implementing these resolutions will bring about breakthroughs for the country.

Dr. Nguyen Huu Son from HCMC Cadre Academy states educational breakthroughs require solutions designed with systematic thinking, tightly linked to decentralization requirements in the two-tier local government model and promoted by comprehensive digital transformation.

First, perfecting institutions must clarify the boundaries of authority and responsibility between Central and local levels. Strategic orientations of Politburo Resolution No.71-NQ/TW require concretization into regulations allowing localities proactivity in organizing school networks, managing staff, and allocating budgets, linked with results-based evaluation mechanisms.

On this foundation, innovation in thinking must be deployed synchronously with decentralization reform, shifting from an “ask-give” mindset to empowerment with accountability. The Central level focuses on strategic planning and standards, while localities organize flexible implementation.

Parallel to this, digital transformation must be considered a key tool to realize effective decentralization through building a unified, interconnected education database from Central to local levels. Digital platforms should apply to management and real-time quality assessment. When institutions and digital infrastructure are unlocked, increasing financial investment for education and research should be allocated based on efficiency, prioritizing localities with good governance and strong digital application.

Dinh Thi Dieu, Former Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh Ideology Faculty, Academy of Politics Region 2, notes that with the 14th Party Congress personnel work complete, society is now focusing on the cadre team’s capacity to organize implementation.

Correct guidelines only truly come to life when placed in the hands of people with sufficient mettle, capacity, and responsibility. Responsibility here must be quantified by work results, specific life changes, and social satisfaction levels. A decision, no matter how correct, if implemented half-heartedly, avoiding conflict, or fearing responsibility, will not create new value but will diminish trust.

The Congress emphasizes building a cadre team that is “honest, dedicated, daring to think, daring to do, daring to take responsibility” so that state law aligns with people’s hearts. This requires every official, especially agency heads, to consider responsibility before the people as the highest measure of their political prestige. That responsibility is shown in listening to, respecting, and submitting to people’s supervision, while being ready to explain when results fall short.

It's essential to continue perfecting power control mechanisms, evaluating officials by specific products, and linking authority with clear personal responsibility. Rewards must be timely for those who do well, while strict handling is needed for irresponsibility. When responsibility becomes a regular standard of action, Congress decisions will be realized by sustainable results, consolidating the people’s trust in the Party.

Nguyen Hai Nam, President of the Association of Vietnamese Businesspeople in France (Abfrance) (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Hai Nam, President of the Association of Vietnamese Businesspeople in France (Abfrance) assesses the 14th Party Congress as a political event of special importance, not only for the immediate term but also for the country’s long-term future development.

He expects the 14th Party Congress will continue to expand and concretize policies to attract overseas Vietnamese, especially the community in France, one of the largest and oldest communities in Europe, with about 350,000 people (up to over 600,000 if including French people of Vietnamese origin).

The resources of the Vietnamese-origin community in France are vast. There’s a need to proactively approach and build an international network geared towards being lean and effective, focusing on depth rather than quantity, avoiding spreading too thin across too many associations when social networks already support connection well.

The contribution network of overseas Vietnamese shouldn’t be limited to economics or science-technology but needs to expand to culture, arts, handicrafts, sports, tourism, cuisine, education, vocational training, as well as media and press.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam