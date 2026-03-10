Bus fares increase by 5 percent to 36 percent

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has received notifications of fare adjustments from eight transport operators, applicable to around 50 interprovincial routes departing from Ho Chi Minh City.

Several transport companies at Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station in Ho Chi Minh City begin raising ticket prices. (Photo: SGGP)

Amid reports that several interprovincial transport companies have raised ticket prices, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction stated that it is closely monitoring fare declarations and public price listings to ensure that transport operators comply with prevailing regulations.

According to the department, it has so far received fare adjustment notifications from eight transport enterprises, covering approximately 50 interprovincial routes originating from Ho Chi Minh City. The adjusted fares range from 5 percent to 36 percent, depending on travel distance and the type of vehicles in operation.

Several transport operators have introduced notable fare increases. Toan Thang Co., Ltd. adjusted ticket prices on 19 routes, with increases ranging from 17 percent to 36 percent. Meanwhile, Tien Oanh Transport Tourism Co., Ltd. raised fares by 13 percent to 18 percent across 10 routes, and Kumho Samco Buslines Co., Ltd. implemented adjustments on 12 routes, with increases ranging from 12 percent to 19 percent.

Several transport companies at Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station in Ho Chi Minh City adjust passenger ticket prices upward. (Photo: SGGP)

In contrast, several other operators reported more modest adjustments. Dong Hung Transport Company and Dong Bac Transport and Tourism Cooperative increased fares by approximately 5 percent on routes connecting Phan Rang and Phan Ri with Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction stated that the fare adjustments are being carried out in accordance with regulations on price declaration. Transport enterprises are required to notify the relevant management authorities and bus stations before implementation, while also publicly listing the new fares so that passengers can access the information. The adjustments are mainly attributed to rising operational costs, particularly fuel prices.

In response to the situation, relevant authorities have encouraged residents in Ho Chi Minh City to consider carpooling, make greater use of public transport, or adopt flexible remote-working arrangements where possible, thereby helping reduce travel expenses and easing traffic pressure. In addition, regulatory agencies will continue monitoring the situation and conduct inspections when necessary to ensure that fare adjustments remain consistent with actual conditions.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh