Central Theoretical Council for 2026-2031 term established

Party General Secretary To Lam chaired a conference in Hanoi on March 10 to announce the Politburo’s decision to establish the Central Theoretical Council for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the conference to announce the Politburo’s decision to establish the Central Theoretical Council for the 2026–2031 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

A decision of the Secretariat on the council’s membership was also unveiled at the conference.

Under these decisions, the Central Theoretical Council for the new tenure operates under the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics. Its members include Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member of the 13th Party Central Committee and Chairman of the council in the 2021-2026 term; Doan Minh Huan, Politburo member of the 14th Party Central Committee, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and Standing Vice Chairman of the council; Le Van Loi, member of the 14th Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, and Vice Chairman of the council; and Nguyen Manh Hung, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the council. The council also includes 34 part-time members.

Delivering remarks at the event on behalf of the Politburo and the Secretariat, General Secretary To Lam congratulated the newly established council and expressed his appreciation for its important contributions during the 2021–2026 tenure.

He noted that in recent years the council has made significant contributions to the Party’s theoretical research and development, particularly in clarifying the path toward socialism in Vietnam and contributing to the preparation of major Party documents, including those presented at national Party congresses.

The early consolidation and launch of the council for the 2026–2031 term shortly after the 14th National Party Congress demonstrates the Party’s proactive approach in strengthening theoretical work alongside major tasks of the Party and the nation, he said.

General Secretary To Lam emphasized that the council must continue to play a core role in the Party’s theoretical development and strengthen its advisory function to the Politburo and the Secretariat on major strategic issues and national development orientations.

He called on the council to proactively study emerging theoretical issues arising from domestic realities and global changes, contribute to the appraisal of major policy proposals, and participate in reviewing significant historical milestones of Vietnam’s revolution, including preparations for the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 40-year review of the platform for national construction in the transitional period toward socialism.

The council was also urged to actively contribute to the preparation of documents for the 15th National Party Congress, while promoting innovation in research methods, particularly through the application of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and data science to enhance analysis and strategic forecasting.

Party General Secretary To Lam congratulates the Central Theoretical Council on the 2026–2031 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief highlighted the importance of expanding international cooperation and theoretical exchanges with ruling parties, research institutions, and international organizations, helping both absorb global intellectual achievements and promote Vietnam’s theoretical and practical experiences to the world.

On behalf of the new council, Politburo member of the 13th Party Central Committee and Chairman of the council in the 2021-2026 term Nguyen Xuan Thang expressed sincere thanks to the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the General Secretary for their close attention to the Party’s theoretical work and the Central Theoretical Council, as well as for entrusting him with the position of Chairman of the council for the 2026–2031 tenure.

He affirmed that the council will fully implement the Party chief’s guidance; mobilize and bring into full play the expertise and intellectual capacity of its members, as well as scholars and theorists nationwide; continue to innovate methods of theoretical research; expand international cooperation; and promote theoretical exchanges and policy dialogue with ruling communist parties, political parties around the world, and international organizations.

At the same time, it will effectively implement political theoretical research programs assigned by the Politburo and the Secretariat, while consolidating and promoting research outcomes from scientific and research institutions across the country and proactively contributing to safeguarding and developing the Party’s ideological foundation in the new context, thereby making practical contributions to the cause of national construction, development, and defense, Mr. Thang added.

