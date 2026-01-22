List of newly-elected members of 14th Party Central Committee announced

The 14th Party Central Committee includes 180 official members and 20 alternate members.
Following is the full list of newly-elected official members of the 14th Party Central Committee:
1. To Lam, General Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Military Commission
2. Dao Tuan Anh, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of Army Corps 34, the Ministry of National Defence
3. Tran Van Bac, Major General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of Military Region 2, the Ministry of National Defence
4. Do Thanh Binh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Home Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission
5. Le Hai Binh, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics
6. Doan Xuan Buong, Major General, Secretary of the Party Committee, Political Commissar of Military Region 4, the Ministry of National Defence
7. Do Van Chien, Member of the Political Bureau, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the National Assembly, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly
8. Hoang Duy Chinh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the National Assembly, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's Council for Ethnic Affairs
9. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, General, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, Deputy Minister of National Defence
10. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
11. Nguyen Hong Dien, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee
12. Dang Van Dung, Member of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs
13. Doan Anh Dung, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission
14. Hoang Trung Dung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission
15. Ho Quoc Dung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee, Deputy Prime Minister
16. Nguyen Khac Dinh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly
17. Luong Quoc Doan, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers' Association
18. Nguyen Quoc Doan, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Standing Deputy Inspector-General of the Government Inspectorate
19. Nguyen Huu Dong, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Deputy Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission
20. Dang Hong Duc, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security
21. Nguyen Quang Duc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization
22. Nguyen Van Gau, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence
23. Phan Van Giang, Member of the Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, General, Minister of National Defence
24. Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Standing Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office
25. Vu Hai Ha, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee
26. Le Khanh Hai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Chairman of the Presidential Office
27. Le Ngoc Hai, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of Military Region 5, the Ministry of National Defence
28. Ngo Dong Hai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Education, Information and Mass Mobilization
29. Nguyen Long Hai, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies
30. Nguyen Thanh Hai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the 15th National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment
31. Nguyen Van Hien, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence
32. Tran Thi Hien, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission
33. Nguyen Sy Hiep, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Government Office
34. Phan Chi Hieu, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Justice, Deputy Minister of Justice
35. Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee
36. Nguyen Thi Hong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam
37. Doan Minh Huan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics
38. Le Manh Hung, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Acting Minister of Industry and Trade
39. Le Quoc Hung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security
40. Bui Quang Huy, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organizations, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee
41. Duong Quoc Huy, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and Deputy Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate
42. Le Minh Hung, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission
43. Nguyen Duc Hung, Lieutenant General, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 3, the Ministry of National Defence
44. Tran Tien Hung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission
45. Nguyen Dinh Khang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organizations, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour
46. Tran Viet Khoa, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the National Defence Academy, the Ministry of National Defence
47. Vu Trung Kien, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of the Border Guard Force, the Ministry of National Defence
48. Dao Hong Lan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government Party Committee, Minister of Health
49. Nguyen Ngoc Lam, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security
50. Nguyen Thanh Lam, Member of the Government Party Committee, General Director of Vietnam Television
51. Tran Thanh Lam, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization
52. Trinh Manh Linh, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission
53. Nguyen Hong Linh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission
54. Nguyen Phi Long, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organizations
55. Nguyen Van Long, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security
56. Le Van Loi, Member of the Government Party Committee, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences
57. Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City
58. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs
59. Le Quang Manh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, General Secretary - Chairman of the National Assembly Office
60. Lam Van Man, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly's Council for Ethnic Affairs
61. Tran Thanh Man, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the National Assembly Party Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly
62. Le Quoc Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Party Agencies, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association
63. Tran Hong Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Minister of Construction
64. Pham Hoai Nam, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence
65. Ha Thi Nga, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and central mass organizations, Vice President - General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front
66. Le Thi Nga, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the 15th National Assembly's Committee for People’s Aspirations and Supervision
67. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies
68. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, General, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army
69. Bui Van Nghiem, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs
70. Tran Thanh Nghiem, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Vice Admiral, Commander of the Naval Service, the Ministry of National Defence
71. Nguyen Quang Ngoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence
72. Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Deputy Minister of Finance
73. Chiem Thong Nhat, Major General, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Military Region 9, the Ministry of National Defence
74. Nguyen Hai Ninh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Justice
75. La Cong Phuong, Lieutenant General, Secretary of the Party Committee, Political Commissar of Military Region 1, the Ministry of National Defence
76. Le Hong Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs
77. Luong Tam Quang, Member of the Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, General, Minister of Public Security
78. Nguyen Van Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court
79. Vu Hai Quan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Minister of Science and Technology
80. Thai Thanh Quy, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies
81. Trinh Van Quyet, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation
82. Hoang Minh Son, Secretary of the Party Committee, President of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi
83. Nguyen Kim Son, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Minister of Education and Training
84. Vu Hong Son, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of the Air Defence–Air Force Service, the Ministry of National Defence
85. Do Tien Sy, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, General Director of the Voice of Vietnam
86. Nguyen Thanh Tam, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission
87. Le Duc Thai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence
88. Tran Hong Thai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Standing Vice President of Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology
89. Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Standing Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism
90. Nguyen Thi Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly
91. Tran Sy Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission
92. Dinh Huu Thanh, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission
93. Nguyen Truong Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence
94. Nguyen Van Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government Party Committee, Minister of Finance
95. Pham Tat Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Party Committee of the Central Party Agencies, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation
96. Tao Duc Thang, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman and General Director of Military Industry and Telecommunications Group
97. Tran Duc Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee and Minister of Agriculture and Environment
98. Le Xuan The, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee, Commander of Military Region 7, the Ministry of National Defence
99. Le Xuan Thuan, Major General, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee, Commander of Military Region 12, the Ministry of National Defence
100. Le Thi Thuy, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee
101. Nguyen Huy Tien, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Prosecutor-General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy
102. Dang Khanh Toan, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office
103. Truong Thien To, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army
104. Le Tan Toi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly's Party Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs
105. Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Deputy Prime Minister
106. Nguyen Hai Tram, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Supreme People’s Court
107. Le Minh Tri, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs
108. Ha Quoc Tri, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission
109. Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs
110. Tran Cam Tu, Member of the Political Bureau, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies
111. Ngo Van Tuan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Auditor-General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam
112. Nguyen Anh Tuan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies
113. Pham Gia Tuc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office
114. Hoang Thanh Tung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs
115. Pham The Tung, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security
116. Do Xuan Tung, Senior Lieutenant General, Vice Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army
117. Le Van Tuyen, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security
118. Nguyen Thi Tuyen, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Women's Union
119. Bui Thi Quynh Van, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission
120. Nguyen Dac Vinh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs
121. Nguyen Minh Vu, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
122. Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice State President
123. Duong Trung Y, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review
124. Cao Thi Hoa An, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Dak Lak Province
125. Phan Thang An, Secretary of the Party Committee of Cao Bang Province
126. Nguyen Doan Anh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thanh Hoa Province
127. Nguyen Hoai Anh, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Thanh Hoa Province, Chairman of the People's Committee of Thanh Hoa Province
128. Pham Duc An, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City
129. Le Ngoc Chau, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hai Phong City
130. Le Tien Chau, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hai Phong City, Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Hai Phong City
131. Ngo Chi Cuong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Dong Thap Province
132. Quan Minh Cuong, Secretary of the Party Committee, Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Quang Ninh Province
133. Tran Tien Dung, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dien Bien Province
134. Pham Dai Duong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Tho Province
135. Nguyen Trong Dong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi City
136. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City
137. Nguyen Hoang Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province
138. Nguyen Ho Hai, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ca Mau Province
139. Nguyen Tien Hai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of An Giang Province
140. Ton Ngoc Hanh, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Dong Nai Province
141. Nguyen Manh Hung, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Tay Ninh Province
142. Trinh Viet Hung, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Lao Cai Province
143. Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Lam Dong Province
144. Hoang Quoc Khanh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Lang Son Province
145. Nguyen Duy Lam, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ha Tinh Province
146. Tran Van Lau, Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long Province
147. Hau A Lenh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tuyen Quang Province
148. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City
149. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City
150. Ho Van Mung, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of An Giang Province
151. Ho Van Muoi, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province
152. Le Minh Ngan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Lai Chau Province
153. Nguyen Huu Nghia, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hung Yen Province
154. Hoang Van Nghiem, Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Son La Province
155. Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi City
156. Pham Quang Ngoc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Hung Yen Province
157. Thai Dai Ngoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Gia Lai Province
158. Ho Van Nien, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Ngai Province
159. Dang Xuan Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Ninh Binh Province
160. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City
161. Tran Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province
162. Nguyen Van Phuong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Tri Province
163. Le Ngoc Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang City
164. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City
165. Nguyen Van Quyet, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tay Ninh Province
166. Nguyen Hong Thai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Bac Ninh Province
167. Dong Van Thanh, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Can Tho City
168. Nghiem Xuan Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Khanh Hoa Province
169. Vu Dai Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi City
170. Nguyen Khac Than, Secretary of the Party Committee of Nghe An Province
171. Nguyen Khac Toan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hue City
172. Luong Nguyen Minh Triet, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak Province
173. Nguyen Dinh Trung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hue City
174. Trinh Xuan Truong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thai Nguyen Province
175. Pham Anh Tuan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province
176. Tran Huy Tuan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Binh Province
177. Vuong Quoc Tuan, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thai Nguyen Province
178. Le Quang Tung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Tho City
179. Vu Hong Van, Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Dong Nai Province
180. Ho Thi Hoang Yen, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long Province
Following is the full list of newly-elected alternate members of the 14th Party Central Committee:
1. Nguyen Hai Anh, Colonel, Deputy Commander of Army Corps 12, the Ministry of National Defence
2. Nguyen Tuan Anh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Lai Chau Province
3. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City
4. Bui Quoc Dung, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam
5. Nguyen Huy Dung, Member of the Central Steering Committee for Science – Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation
6. Nguyen Minh Dung, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vinh Long Province
7. Bui The Duy, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology
8. Tran Duy Dong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho Province
9. Vu Manh Ha, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Deputy Minister of Health
10. Le Hai Hoa, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cao Bang Province
11. U Huan, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Head of the Delegation of the 15th National Assembly Deputies and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Quang Ngai Province
12. Do Huu Huy, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak Province
13. Nguyen Hong Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Thanh Hoa Province
14. Bui Hoang Phuong, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology
15. Tran Quan, Director of the State Treasury, the Ministry of Finance
16. Tran Dang Quynh, Major General, Assistant to the Party General Secretary, seconded officer of the People’s Public Security
17. Nguyen Minh Triet, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association Central Committee
18. Ho Xuan Truong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Khanh Hoa Province
19. Bui Anh Tuan, Assistant to the Member of the Political Bureau, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat
20. Mua A Vang, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dien Bien Province.