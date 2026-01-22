List of newly-elected members of 14th Party Central Committee announced

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam on January 22 afternoon announced the results and approved the list of 200 newly-elected members of the 14th Party Central Committee.

The 14th Party Central Committee includes 180 official members and 20 alternate members.

General Secretary To Lam was re-elected as Member of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Following is the full list of newly-elected official members of the 14th Party Central Committee:

1. To Lam, General Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Military Commission

2. Dao Tuan Anh, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of Army Corps 34, the Ministry of National Defence

3. Tran Van Bac, Major General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of Military Region 2, the Ministry of National Defence

4. Do Thanh Binh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Home Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

5. Le Hai Binh, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics

6. Doan Xuan Buong, Major General, Secretary of the Party Committee, Political Commissar of Military Region 4, the Ministry of National Defence

7. Do Van Chien, Member of the Political Bureau, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the National Assembly, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly

8. Hoang Duy Chinh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the National Assembly, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's Council for Ethnic Affairs

9. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, General, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, Deputy Minister of National Defence

10. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

11. Nguyen Hong Dien, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee

12. Dang Van Dung, Member of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs

13. Doan Anh Dung, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

14. Hoang Trung Dung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

15. Ho Quoc Dung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee, Deputy Prime Minister

16. Nguyen Khac Dinh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly

17. Luong Quoc Doan, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers' Association

18. Nguyen Quoc Doan, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Standing Deputy Inspector-General of the Government Inspectorate

19. Nguyen Huu Dong, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Deputy Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission

20. Dang Hong Duc, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security

21. Nguyen Quang Duc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization

22. Nguyen Van Gau, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence

23. Phan Van Giang, Member of the Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, General, Minister of National Defence

24. Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Standing Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office

25. Vu Hai Ha, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee

26. Le Khanh Hai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Chairman of the Presidential Office

27. Le Ngoc Hai, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of Military Region 5, the Ministry of National Defence

28. Ngo Dong Hai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Education, Information and Mass Mobilization

29. Nguyen Long Hai, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies

30. Nguyen Thanh Hai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the 15th National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment

31. Nguyen Van Hien, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence

32. Tran Thi Hien, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

33. Nguyen Sy Hiep, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Government Office

34. Phan Chi Hieu, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Justice, Deputy Minister of Justice

35. Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee

36. Nguyen Thi Hong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam

37. Doan Minh Huan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics

38. Le Manh Hung, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Acting Minister of Industry and Trade

39. Le Quoc Hung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security

40. Bui Quang Huy, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organizations, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee

41. Duong Quoc Huy, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and Deputy Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate

42. Le Minh Hung, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission

43. Nguyen Duc Hung, Lieutenant General, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 3, the Ministry of National Defence

44. Tran Tien Hung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

45. Nguyen Dinh Khang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organizations, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour

46. Tran Viet Khoa, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the National Defence Academy, the Ministry of National Defence

47. Vu Trung Kien, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of the Border Guard Force, the Ministry of National Defence

48. Dao Hong Lan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government Party Committee, Minister of Health

49. Nguyen Ngoc Lam, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security

50. Nguyen Thanh Lam, Member of the Government Party Committee, General Director of Vietnam Television

51. Tran Thanh Lam, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization

52. Trinh Manh Linh, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission

53. Nguyen Hong Linh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission

54. Nguyen Phi Long, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organizations

55. Nguyen Van Long, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security

56. Le Van Loi, Member of the Government Party Committee, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences

57. Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City

58. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs

59. Le Quang Manh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, General Secretary - Chairman of the National Assembly Office

60. Lam Van Man, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly's Council for Ethnic Affairs

61. Tran Thanh Man, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the National Assembly Party Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly

62. Le Quoc Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Party Agencies, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association

63. Tran Hong Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Minister of Construction

64. Pham Hoai Nam, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence

65. Ha Thi Nga, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and central mass organizations, Vice President - General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front

66. Le Thi Nga, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the 15th National Assembly's Committee for People’s Aspirations and Supervision

67. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies

68. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, General, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army

69. Bui Van Nghiem, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs

70. Tran Thanh Nghiem, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Vice Admiral, Commander of the Naval Service, the Ministry of National Defence

71. Nguyen Quang Ngoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence

72. Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Deputy Minister of Finance

73. Chiem Thong Nhat, Major General, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Military Region 9, the Ministry of National Defence

74. Nguyen Hai Ninh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Justice

75. La Cong Phuong, Lieutenant General, Secretary of the Party Committee, Political Commissar of Military Region 1, the Ministry of National Defence

76. Le Hong Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs

77. Luong Tam Quang, Member of the Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, General, Minister of Public Security

78. Nguyen Van Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court

79. Vu Hai Quan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Minister of Science and Technology

80. Thai Thanh Quy, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies

81. Trinh Van Quyet, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation

82. Hoang Minh Son, Secretary of the Party Committee, President of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi

83. Nguyen Kim Son, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Minister of Education and Training

84. Vu Hong Son, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of the Air Defence–Air Force Service, the Ministry of National Defence

85. Do Tien Sy, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, General Director of the Voice of Vietnam

86. Nguyen Thanh Tam, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

87. Le Duc Thai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence

88. Tran Hong Thai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Standing Vice President of Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology

89. Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Standing Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism

90. Nguyen Thi Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly

91. Tran Sy Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

92. Dinh Huu Thanh, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

93. Nguyen Truong Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence

94. Nguyen Van Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government Party Committee, Minister of Finance

95. Pham Tat Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Party Committee of the Central Party Agencies, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation

96. Tao Duc Thang, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman and General Director of Military Industry and Telecommunications Group

97. Tran Duc Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee and Minister of Agriculture and Environment

98. Le Xuan The, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee, Commander of Military Region 7, the Ministry of National Defence

99. Le Xuan Thuan, Major General, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee, Commander of Military Region 12, the Ministry of National Defence

100. Le Thi Thuy, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee

101. Nguyen Huy Tien, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Prosecutor-General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy

102. Dang Khanh Toan, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office

103. Truong Thien To, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army

104. Le Tan Toi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly's Party Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs

105. Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Deputy Prime Minister

106. Nguyen Hai Tram, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Supreme People’s Court

107. Le Minh Tri, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs

108. Ha Quoc Tri, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

109. Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs

110. Tran Cam Tu, Member of the Political Bureau, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies

111. Ngo Van Tuan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Auditor-General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam

112. Nguyen Anh Tuan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies

113. Pham Gia Tuc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office

114. Hoang Thanh Tung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs

115. Pham The Tung, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security

116. Do Xuan Tung, Senior Lieutenant General, Vice Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army

117. Le Van Tuyen, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security

118. Nguyen Thi Tuyen, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Women's Union

119. Bui Thi Quynh Van, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

120. Nguyen Dac Vinh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs

121. Nguyen Minh Vu, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

122. Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice State President

123. Duong Trung Y, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review

124. Cao Thi Hoa An, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Dak Lak Province

125. Phan Thang An, Secretary of the Party Committee of Cao Bang Province

126. Nguyen Doan Anh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thanh Hoa Province

127. Nguyen Hoai Anh, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Thanh Hoa Province, Chairman of the People's Committee of Thanh Hoa Province

128. Pham Duc An, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City

129. Le Ngoc Chau, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hai Phong City

130. Le Tien Chau, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hai Phong City, Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Hai Phong City

131. Ngo Chi Cuong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Dong Thap Province

132. Quan Minh Cuong, Secretary of the Party Committee, Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Quang Ninh Province

133. Tran Tien Dung, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dien Bien Province

134. Pham Dai Duong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Tho Province

135. Nguyen Trong Dong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi City

136. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City

137. Nguyen Hoang Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province

138. Nguyen Ho Hai, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ca Mau Province

139. Nguyen Tien Hai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of An Giang Province

140. Ton Ngoc Hanh, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Dong Nai Province

141. Nguyen Manh Hung, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Tay Ninh Province

142. Trinh Viet Hung, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Lao Cai Province

143. Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Lam Dong Province

144. Hoang Quoc Khanh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Lang Son Province

145. Nguyen Duy Lam, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ha Tinh Province

146. Tran Van Lau, Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long Province

147. Hau A Lenh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tuyen Quang Province

148. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City

149. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City

150. Ho Van Mung, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of An Giang Province

151. Ho Van Muoi, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province

152. Le Minh Ngan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Lai Chau Province

153. Nguyen Huu Nghia, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hung Yen Province

154. Hoang Van Nghiem, Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Son La Province

155. Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi City

156. Pham Quang Ngoc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Hung Yen Province

157. Thai Dai Ngoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Gia Lai Province

158. Ho Van Nien, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Ngai Province

159. Dang Xuan Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Ninh Binh Province

160. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City

161. Tran Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province

162. Nguyen Van Phuong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Tri Province

163. Le Ngoc Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang City

164. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City

165. Nguyen Van Quyet, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tay Ninh Province

166. Nguyen Hong Thai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Bac Ninh Province

167. Dong Van Thanh, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Can Tho City

168. Nghiem Xuan Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Khanh Hoa Province

169. Vu Dai Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi City

170. Nguyen Khac Than, Secretary of the Party Committee of Nghe An Province

171. Nguyen Khac Toan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hue City

172. Luong Nguyen Minh Triet, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak Province

173. Nguyen Dinh Trung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hue City

174. Trinh Xuan Truong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thai Nguyen Province

175. Pham Anh Tuan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province

176. Tran Huy Tuan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Binh Province

177. Vuong Quoc Tuan, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thai Nguyen Province

178. Le Quang Tung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Tho City

179. Vu Hong Van, Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Dong Nai Province

180. Ho Thi Hoang Yen, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long Province

Following is the full list of newly-elected alternate members of the 14th Party Central Committee:

1. Nguyen Hai Anh, Colonel, Deputy Commander of Army Corps 12, the Ministry of National Defence

2. Nguyen Tuan Anh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Lai Chau Province

3. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City

4. Bui Quoc Dung, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam

5. Nguyen Huy Dung, Member of the Central Steering Committee for Science – Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation

6. Nguyen Minh Dung, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vinh Long Province

7. Bui The Duy, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology

8. Tran Duy Dong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho Province

9. Vu Manh Ha, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Deputy Minister of Health

10. Le Hai Hoa, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cao Bang Province

11. U Huan, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Head of the Delegation of the 15th National Assembly Deputies and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Quang Ngai Province

12. Do Huu Huy, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak Province

13. Nguyen Hong Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Thanh Hoa Province

14. Bui Hoang Phuong, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology

15. Tran Quan, Director of the State Treasury, the Ministry of Finance

16. Tran Dang Quynh, Major General, Assistant to the Party General Secretary, seconded officer of the People’s Public Security

17. Nguyen Minh Triet, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association Central Committee

18. Ho Xuan Truong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Khanh Hoa Province

19. Bui Anh Tuan, Assistant to the Member of the Political Bureau, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat

20. Mua A Vang, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dien Bien Province.

Related News National Congress elects 200 members of 14th Party Central Committee longform

Vietnamplus