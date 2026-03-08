Over 2,000 voters in Tho Chau Special Zone join early voting

From 6:30 a.m. on March 8, voters in Tho Chau Special Administrative Zone in An Giang Province headed to five polling stations to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Through the ballots, voters expressed their trust in the candidates and selected individuals with both integrity and capability to represent the voice, will and aspirations of the people.

As a special locality located more than 200 kilometers from the mainland by sea, Tho Chau has been permitted by the National Election Committee to organize early voting in order to ensure suitability with travel conditions, national defense and security duties, and the democratic rights of officials, soldiers and residents on the island.

According to reports, the opening ceremonies at all polling stations were held solemnly and in compliance with election regulations. Election regulations were explained to voters to ensure proper procedures, while voter representatives inspected ballot boxes before voting began, in accordance with regulations.

According to the Election Committee of Tho Chau Special Administrative Zone, the locality has 2,182 voters participating in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of the People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term. Of these, 2,135 voters are eligible to vote for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of the 11th An Giang Provincial People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, while 721 voters will elect members of the 2nd Tho Chau Special Zone People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong