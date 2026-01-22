National Assembly issues resolutions on major transport projects

Of the six resolutions of the National Assembly and its Standing Committee, there is one resolution on an expressway project linking Hanoi to Laos and another on Gia Binh International Airport.

The Office of the National Assembly (NA) announced that NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man has signed and promulgated six resolutions of the National Assembly and its Standing Committee.

Among them is Resolution No. 255/2025/QH15 on the investment policy for the Vinh–Thanh Thuy Expressway project. The east–west expressway linking Hanoi and key economic regions with Vientiane, Laos is expected to boost regional development and strengthen national defense and security. The project covers about 60 kilometers in Nghe An Province, with total investment estimated at VND23.94 trillion (US$949 million) from the state budget. Construction is scheduled to start in 2026 and be completed in 2029.

Under Resolution No. 256/2025/QH15, the National Assembly approved the development of a smart, green, dual-use Gia Binh International Airport serving both civilian and defense purposes, aimed in part at serving the 2027 APEC Summit.

Located in Bac Ninh Province, the project covers nearly 1,885 hectares, targets a capacity of 50 million passengers per year by 2050, and has a total investment of about VND196.38 trillion (US$7.5 billion).

Resolution No. 114/2025/UBTVQH15 of the National Assembly Standing Committee sets out detailed procedures, processes and responsibilities for oversight activities conducted by people’s councils, and the standing committees, committees, delegations and deputies of the people's councils. The scope of oversight includes developing annual supervision programs, reviewing reports, conducting question-and-answer sessions, holding explanation hearings, and carrying out thematic supervision.

Resolution No. 116/2025/UBTVQH15 clarifies responsibilities for citizen reception and complaint handling and calls for greater use of IT in managing petitions, while Resolution No. 117/2026/UBTVQH15 regulates uniforms, insignia and identification for procuracy officials. The resolution takes effect from March 1, 2026.

Resolution No. 118/2026/UBTVQH15 defines the number and rank structure of procurators nationwide, with staffing ratios to be strictly applied from January 1, 2029.

The full texts of the resolutions are available on the National Assembly’s official portal at www.quochoi.vn

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong