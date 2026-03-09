Inspection of Party Committee of Central Party Agencies announced

A conference was held in Hanoi on March 9 to announce a decision of the Politburo and the Secretariat to conduct inspection and supervision of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies.

An overview of the conference to announce a decision of the Politburo and the Secretariat. (Photo: VNA)

The event was co-chaired by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Committee of the National Assembly (NA), and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who is also head of Inspection and Supervision Delegation No. 11 of the Politburo and Secretariat for 2026; and Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu.

Speaking at the event, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said the inspection and supervision aim to comprehensively evaluate the leadership and direction of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies in implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress—a resolution carrying special significance, as it provides strategic orientation for the country’s development in the new phase.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

The Politburo has requested a thorough review of the organization of research, study, dissemination, and implementation of the resolution, as well as the formulation and execution of action programs, including the results achieved and challenges encountered by the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies.

The inspection will also assess the leadership and direction in implementing Politburo Directive No. 46 on leading the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. This is considered a major political task that plays an important role in consolidating the state apparatus, ensuring the people’s right to mastery, and improving the effectiveness of the political system.

The supervision process will be conducted in two phases, with the first report due by the end of March and the second by the end of June.

Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA).

Addressing the conference, Mr. Tran Cam Tu said that immediately after the 14th National Party Congress, the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies issued a number of directives and organized the implementation of an action program to realize the congress’s resolution across the Party Organization.

The study, dissemination, and implementation of the resolution have been carried out seriously, effectively, and in a manner consistent with the functions and tasks of each Party organization.

As advisory bodies responsible for strategic policy recommendations to the Party, the Party organizations under the central Party agencies have placed particular emphasis on practical implementation and promoting the exemplary role of officials and Party members.

Regarding the implementation of Directive No. 46 on the upcoming election, the Party Organization has issued relevant leadership documents, organized study and dissemination activities, and carried out early supervision and inspection to ensure effective implementation.

You emphasized that the Party Committee clearly recognizes the significance of inspection and supervision by the Politburo and the Secretariat, describing it as a regular and essential task that contributes to the successful implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s resolution and other key directives of the Party, with the strategic goal of advancing national development in the new era.

Vietnamplus