PM asks Dien Bien province to make greater efforts for people’s happiness

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) at the working session with leaders of the Dien Bien provincial People’s Committee on March 8. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the northwestern province of Dien Bien to clearly identify its distinctive potential, key opportunities and competitive advantages in order to develop policies and mechanisms that will drive rapid and sustainable development, prosperity and greater well-being for its people.

The PM made the request at a working session with leaders of the provincial People’s Committee during his trip to the locality on March 8. The meeting reviewed the province’s socio-economic situation, the implementation of directions given by Party General Secretary To Lam during his working trip to Dien Bien in late January 2026, preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, and the operation of the two-tier local administration system.

He highlighted Dien Bien’s strategic location, sharing long borders with Laos and China, as well as its large natural area and rich cultural heritage of 19 ethnic groups, and strong growth potential for agriculture, industry, renewable energy, services and tourism, calling for greater efforts to create new momentum for sustainable development.

The Government leader commended the efforts of the provincial Party organisation, administration, armed forces and people in promoting socio-economic development despite many challenges. Their contributions, he said, have helped support the country’s overall achievements and reflect the province’s determination and aspiration for stronger growth in the coming period.

He also pointed out that Dien Bien remains a poor province, with the living conditions of many residents still difficult. The locality has yet to fully tap its potential and advantages, while infrastructure connectivity and resource mobilisation remain limited. Social order and security has also continued to face a number of complex challenges.

Emphasising that the province’s overarching goal in the coming years is rapid and sustainable development, with an immediate target of economic growth of at least 10 percent, the PM urged the local authorities to effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, the Politburo’s conclusions and resolutions on regional development, the Resolution of the provincial Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term, as well as other directives.

Dien Bien should focus on key sectors, including industry through hydropower, processing and renewable energy, while restructuring agriculture towards higher-value crops such as coffee and macadamia and developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector, he said.

The PM also urged the province to speed up public investment disbursement, particularly for key projects, while improving the business environment, streamlining administrative procedures and attracting more investors to boost growth and job creation.

He requested the local authorities to strengthen social welfare policies, ensure equal access to healthcare and education, maintain political security and social order, safeguard territorial sovereignty and border security, and effectively implement ethnic and religious policies.

Attention must be also paid to strengthening Party building and rectification, improving governance and organising the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure in an open, transparent, and lawful manner, he said.

The PM outlined key priorities for the province, including developing agriculture, industry and tourism, expanding infrastructure, promoting science and technology, accelerating poverty reduction and building a prosperous province with happier citizens.

He also agreed to and assigned ministries and central agencies to work closely with Dien Bien to address the province’s proposals, including adjustments to the National Power Development Plan VIII, investment in power transmission networks and substations, construction of the Son La–Dien Bien–Tay Trang border gate expressway, funding support for rural electrification, regulations on commune-level staffing quotas, and pilot mechanisms for inter-regional water sharing.

